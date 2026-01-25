Svitolina outfoxes Andreeva to reach fourth Australian Open quarterfinal

A look back at Latisha Chan’s career on the WTA Tour

Elina Svitolina bested Mirra Andreeva on Sunday night at Rod Laver Arena, defeating the No. 8 seed in straight sets to set up a meeting with another young star in Coco Gauff. It will mark Svitolina's 14th Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance.

Only three players have reached more Grand Slam quarterfinals than Elina Svitolina since her Slam debut in 2012:

Serena Williams (21)

Simona Halep (16)

Aryna Sabalenka (15)

That’s the entire list. Svitolina sits next, and on Sunday night she added to her total, advancing to her 14th career Major quarterfinal -- and fourth at the Australian Open -- with a 6-2, 6-4 win over World No. 8 Mirra Andreeva in 1 hour and 23 minutes at Rod Laver Arena.

The victory improves her record to 7-14 against Top 10 opponents at Grand Slams, and 2-3 at the Australian Open. She’ll get another chance to improve those numbers in the quarterfinals, where World No. 3 Coco Gauff awaits.

Before she could look ahead, though, she had to get through Andreeva, who arrived in Melbourne fresh off a title run in Adelaide and appeared poised for another deep push.

The veteran Svitolina shut that door quickly, leaning on her experience to take control of the match’s biggest moments and keep the 18-year-old from truly ever settling in.

More to come...