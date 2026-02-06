Qatar Open draw breakdown: Rybakina could meet Andreeva in quarters

The season’s first 1000-level event opens with a draw that could see defending champion Amanda Anisimova face Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals, while Mirra Andreeva sits on a collision course with Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina at the bottom.

Seven of the Top 10 players in the PIF WTA Rankings are in Doha this week for the Qatar TotalEnergies Open.

The tournament marks the season’s first 1000-level event on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz. With World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka not in the field, three-time champion Iga Swiatek is the top seed, followed by Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina, defending champion Amanda Anisimova, Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva.

Below is a breakdown of each quarter in the draw, including notable first-round matches and potential quarterfinal showdowns. And to view the full draw, click here.

First Quarter

Swiatek is the top seed in a section that includes Jasmine Paolini, Linda Noskova and Australian Open doubles champion Elise Mertens. Mertens is actually a former champion in Doha, winning this tournament in 2019. Also in this quarter is Sorana Cirstea -- likely playing her final Qatar Open -- Turkish upstart Zeynep Sonmez, Janice Tjen, Maya Joint and Maria Sakkari.

First-round matches to watch

Linda Noskova [9] vs. Maya Joint: There are plenty of great options to choose from here, including Sonmez vs. Sakkari and Tjen vs. Cirstea. But I'm most intrigued by Noskova, now up to No. 12 in the world and still just 21, taking on the 19-year-old Australian in a match between potential future superstars for years to come. This will be their first meeting.

Potential quarterfinal showdown

Iga Swiatek [1] vs. Jasmine Paolini [6]: Swiatek won their first six matches, including the Cincinnati final last year, but Paolini turned the tables at the WTA Finals last year with a commanding 6-1, 6-2 win that took everyone by surprise. If given another chance against the six-time Grand Slam champion, will she find more Middle East magic?

Second Quarter

Anisimova, who won the biggest title of her career here last year (up to that point), is the top seed in a section that also includes Australian Open semifinalist Elina Svitolina, fresh into the Top 10. American Emma Navarro and Karolina Muchova are also in this quarter, as are Filipina sensation Alexandra Eala and 2017 champion Karolina Pliskova.

First-round matches to watch

Emma Navarro [12] vs. Tatjana Maria: It's been a slow start to the year for Navarro, who went just 2-3 during the Australian swing and lost her opener in Abu Dhabi. She's fallen to No. 17 in the PIF WTA Rankings, and is very much in need of a deep run in Doha to get some momentum back. And her opponent, 38-year-old Maria, is always a joy to watch. They've only played once, a 6-3, 6-2 win for Maria in Rome, Georgia way back in 2022.

Potential quarterfinal showdown

Amanda Anisimova [3] vs. Elina Svitolina [7]: This would be a fascinating matchup between the defending champ and one of the hottest players on tour right now, having a mini resurgence. Anisimova had a decent Australian swing, reaching the quarterfinals in Melbourne, but will she once again kickstart her season in Doha? And can Svitolina, 31, continue her hot hand? Svitolina has taken four of their five matches, including a 6-4, 6-1 win in Montreal last year. But before that they hadn't played since 2021.

Third Quarter

Gauff is the top seed in this quarter, which also includes Ekaterina Alexandrova, Clara Tauson and Liudmila Samsonova. Other notable names in this section, which appears to be wide open, are last year's runner-up Jelena Ostapenko, the still-getting-up-to-speed Paula Badosa and Emma Raducanu.

First-round matches to watch

Paula Badosa vs. Jelena Ostapenko: A former World No. 2 against a former French Open champion in the first round? Can't ask for much more than that. Badosa is working her way back after missing a good portion of 2025, picking up a couple wins during the Australian swing, and Ostapenko is looking to find her form after dropping four of her first six matches to start the season. Both need this one badly.

Potential quarterfinal showdown

Coco Gauff [4] vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova [8]: Gauff could certainly use a deep run after an earlier-than-expected exit in Melbourne, and she has a huge opportunity to earn points after losing in the first round in Doha last year. As for Alexandrova, she's rebounded in Abu Dhabi after a less-than-stellar Australian swing. Gauff has taken four of their five matches, including a 6-0, 7-5 victory in the fourth round of the French Open last year.

Fourth Quarter

Rybakina, fresh off her second Grand Slam title and winner of 20 of her last 21 matches, tops this section. Her biggest threat is Andreeva, who won the title in Adelaide last month. This section also includes Victoria Mboko, Diana Shnaider, the always-dangerous Barbora Krejcikova and the returning Zheng Qinwen.

First-round matches to watch

Zheng Qinwen vs. Sofia Kenin: There's plenty of anticipation for the former World No. 4's season debut, after pulling out of the Australian Open with continued injury issues. The 23-year-old has only played two matches since Wimbledon, one of which she retired from in the third set. Zheng and Kenin have played once previously, a straight-sets win for Zheng in Tokyo in 2024.

Potential quarterfinal showdown

Elena Rybakina [2] vs. Mirra Andreeva [5]: Will Rybakina bring her dominance to Doha? Assuming both take care of business in their first two matches, the World No. 3 will have to get through Andreeva, who gave her fits last year. Andreeva beat Rybakina in three sets in the Dubai semifinals, en route to her breakthrough title, and followed that up with a decisive 6-1, 6-2 win in Indian Wells a few weeks later. That was during Andreeva's explosive early-season run, though, and Rybakina is now the one who looks unbeatable.