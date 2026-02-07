WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
Match Reaction

Boulter wins Ostrava Open for fourth career WTA singles title

1m read 07 Feb 2026 4h ago
Katie Boulter, 2026

Summary

Katie Boulter stages a comeback to win the Ostrava Open title, defeating Tamara Korpatsch in three sets. Boulter's strong serving and dominance in the final two sets secured her fourth career WTA singles title. The victory will propel Boulter back into the top 100 rankings, while Korpatsch remains close to re-entering the top 100 after a hard-fought final.

Cirstea breaks Raducanu six times to win Cluj-Napoc

02:58
Sorana Cirstea

Great Britain’s Katie Boulter came from a set down to beat Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch in three sets to win the Ostrava Open title on Saturday.

Boulter, ranked No. 120 on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, was the first to break serve in the ninth game of the opening set. But Korpatsch, ranked four spots lower at No. 124, broke back immediately and won the next three games to take the set 7-5.

Boulter struck first again in the second set, breaking in the third game. This time, she held her lead and never looked back. The 29-year-old, who has been ranked as high as No. 23 in the world, lost just three games over the final two sets to complete a 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 victory in 1 hour, 59 minutes.

Both players landed a similar percentage of first serves, with Boulter at 66.2% and Korpatsch at 65.4%. But Boulter won more points on both her first and second serves. She won 75.6% of her first-serve points compared with 60.4% for Korpatsch, and 60.9% of her second-serve points compared with 50% for the German.

The win was Boulter’s fourth career WTA singles title and her second on hard courts after San Diego in 2024. She has also won two titles on grass, both in Nottingham, in 2023 and 2024.

Korpatsch was aiming for her second career WTA singles title. Her only title came in Cluj-Napoca in 2023. The loss dropped her to 1-2 in WTA singles finals.

The win will move Boulter back inside the top 100 (mid 80s) next week after she dropped out in November. Korpatsch, whose career-high ranking is No. 71, is now close to returning to the top 100.

WTA Staff

