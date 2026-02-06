The 2026 Australian swing stats wrap: Longest matches, MP saves and more

Full match replay: How Andreeva finally stopped Mboko in the 2026 Adelaide final

What were the longest matches of the Australian swing, who saved the most match points and who had the most dominant title run? Find out the answers to those questions and more in the 2026 Australian swing stats wrap.

The 2026 season on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz got off to a bang with the Australian swing, featuring six tournaments -- a Grand Slam, two WTA 500s, two WTA 250s and the United Cup -- across Australia and New Zealand.

Who had the most dominant title run? Who saved the most match points, and who's hit ranking milestones? Find out the answers to those questions and more below.

Champions by the numbers

Two players won a title without dropping a set:

Aryna Sabalenka, Brisbane

Mirra Andreeva, Adelaide

Andreeva dropped both the fewest total games en route to the title (15) and the fewest games per match (3.75) -- matching the 2025 record for both (Emma Navarro in Merida).

The three remaining singles champions dropped one set each on the way to their titles. None faced a match point, but all had to overturn significant deficits:

Elina Svitolina trailed Sonay Kartal 5-3 in the third set in the Auckland quarterfinals before winning 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-6(5)

Elisabetta Cocciaretto trailed Ann Li 6-1, 5-3 and then 3-1 in the third set in the Hobart second round before winning 1-6, 7-5, 7-5

Elena Rybakina trailed Aryna Sabalenka 3-0 in the third set in the Australian Open final before winning 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

One qualifier won a title in the Australian swing -- Elisabetta Cocciaretto, who is also the lowest-ranked champion so far at No. 80, in Hobart.

One teenager won a title in the Australian swing -- 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva in Adelaide.

There were no first-time champions, first-time finalists or home-soil champions in the Australian swing.

Match win and Top 10 win leaderboard

The five players who won the most WTA main-draw matches in the Australian swing are as follows, with their full win-loss record:

Aryna Sabalenka, 11-1

Iva Jovic, 11-3

Elina Svitolina, 10-1

Elena Rybakina, 9-1

Mirra Andreeva, 9-2

Eleven players scored at least one Top 10 win in the Australian swing, as follows with their full record against Top 10 opposition this year:

Elena Rybakina, 3-0

Marta Kostyuk, 3-1

Belinda Bencic, 2-0

Jessica Pegula, 2-1

Elina Svitolina, 2-1

Karolina Muchova, 2-2

Nikola Bartunkova, 1-0

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, 1-0

Iva Jovic, 1-1

Aryna Sabalenka, 1-1

Victoria Mboko, 1-2

Two of those players scored their first career Top 10 win:

Bartunkova over No. 10 Bencic 6-3, 0-6, 6-4, Australian Open R2

Jovic over No. 7 Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 7-6(3), Australian Open R3

At No. 126, Bartunkova is the lowest-ranked player to defeat a Top 10 opponent so far this year.

Match point saves

Eight WTA main-draw matches were won from match point down in the Australian swing:

Three match points saved

Magdalena Frech d. Marketa Vondrousova 7-5, 6-7(3), 7-6(0), Brisbane R1

Diana Shnaider d. Talia Gibson 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, Australian Open R2

Two match points saved

Mirra Andreeva d. Linda Noskova 5-7, 6-4, 7-5, Brisbane R3

Victoria Mboko d. Anna Kalinskaya 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(6), Adelaide R2

Laura Siegemund d. Liudmila Samsonova 0-6, 7-5, 6-4, Australian Open R1

One match point saved

Wang Xinyu d. Alexandra Eala 5-7, 7-5, 6-4, Auckland SF

Bai Zhuoxuan d. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 2-6, 7-6[10], Australian Open R1

Elsa Jacquemot d. Marta Kostyuk 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 7-6[7], Australian Open R1

Longest matches and tiebreaks

Six WTA main-draw matches lasted three hours or more in the Australian swing:

Elsa Jacquemot d. Marta Kostyuk 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 7-6[7], Australian Open R1 (3:31)

Magdalena Frech d. Marketa Vondrousova 7-5, 6-7(3), 7-6(0), Brisbane R1 (3:23)

Maddison Inglis d. Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-7(3), 7-6[7], Australian Open R2 (3:20)

Kimberly Birrell d. Jaqueline Cristian 5-7, 6-1, 7-5, Adelaide QF (3:04)

Paula Badosa d. Marie Bouzkova 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2, Brisbane R2 (3:01)

Maddison Inglis d. Kimberly Birrell 7-6(6), 6-7(9), 6-4, Australian Open R1 (3:01)

Six seven-point regular tiebreaks went to 7-7 or beyond (winner of tiebreak listed first):

Kimberly Birrell l. Maddison Inglis 7-6(6), 6-7(9), 6-4, Australian Open R1

Marta Kostyuk d. Mirra Andreeva 7-6(7), 6-3, Brisbane QF

Anna Bondar d. Tatjana Maria 7-6(7), 7-5, Hobart R2

Karolina Pliskova d. Sloane Stephens 7-6(7), 6-2, Australian Open R1

Nikola Bartunkova d. Daria Kasatkina 7-6(7), 0-6, 6-3, Australian Open R1

Aryna Sabalenka d. Anastasia Potapova 7-6(4), 7-6(7), Australian Open R3

One 10-point super-tiebreak went to 10-10 or beyond:

Bai Zhuoxuan d. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 2-6, 7-6[10], Australian Open R1

Scoreline curiosities

There were two triple-tiebreak matches in the Australian swing, bringing this decade's total to 13:

Madison Keys d. Diana Shnaider 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 7-6(4), Brisbane R3

Elsa Jacquemot d. Marta Kostyuk 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 7-6[7], Australian Open R1

There were five matches in which the winning player lost a 6-0 set:

Petra Marcinko d. Camila Osorio 6-4, 0-6, 7-6(2), Auckland R1

Alycia Parks d. Alexandra Eala 0-6, 6-3, 6-2, Australian Open R1

Nikola Bartunkova d. Daria Kasatkina 7-6(7), 0-6, 6-3, Australian Open R1

Laura Siegemund d. Liudmila Samsonova 0-6, 7-5, 6-4, Australian Open R1

Nikola Bartunkova d. Belinda Bencic 6-3, 0-6, 6-4, Australian Open R2

Ranking milestones

One player has made her Top 20 debut so far this year:

Iva Jovic, Feb. 2

Three players have made their Top 50 debuts so far this year:

Cristina Bucsa, Jan. 5

Tereza Valentova, Feb. 2

Janice Tjen, Feb. 2

Tjen is the second Indonesian ever to be ranked in the Top 50, and the first since Yayuk Basuki in November 1998.

WTA milestones

Four players made their WTA main-draw debuts in the Australian swing:

Sofia Costoulas, Auckland (qualifier, made quarterfinals)

Kaitlin Quevedo, Auckland (qualifier, made R2)

Oleksandra Oliynykova, Australian Open (direct entrant, lost R1)

Linda Klimovicova, Australian Open (qualifier, made R2)

Costoulas, Quevedo and Klimovicova were the only players to post their first WTA main-draw win in the Australian swing.

Two players reached their first WTA quarterfinal in the Australian swing -- Costoulas in Auckland and Taylah Preston in Hobart.

Two players reached their first WTA semifinal in the Australian swing -- Preston and Antonia Ruzic in Hobart.

Ace leaders

Three players have served 15 or more aces in a single match:

16: Elena Rybakina d. Zhang Shuai 6-3, 7-5, Brisbane R2

15: Ashlyn Krueger l. Zhang Shuai 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, Brisbane R1

15: Peyton Stearns d. Sofia Kenin 6-3, 6-2, Australian Open R1