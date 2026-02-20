Svitolina vs. Pegula: Everything to know about the Dubai Tennis Championship final

Ahead of Saturday’s championship match, here’s a complete breakdown of when Jessica Pegula and Elina Svitolina play, what’s at stake and how they navigated the draw.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- The Middle East swing on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz comes to an end Saturday with the singles and doubles finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Jessica Pegula and Elina Svitolina battled their way though the 56-player singles draw to reach the final, while the duos of Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani as well as Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva stand as the last two doubles teams remaining of the 28-team draw.

From order of play to prize money and a championship preview, here is everything you need to know about Saturday's finals:

When are the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships singles and doubles finals?

On Saturday, the doubles kickstarts the acton at 4:30 p.m. local time (12:30 p.m. GMT, 7:30 a.m. ET), with the singles final to follow, not before 7 p.m. (3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET). Both finals will take place on Centre Court at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

How did each singles player and doubles team reach the championship?

Singles

Pegula

First round: Bye

Second round: def. Varvara Gracheva 6-4, 6-0

Round of 16: def. Iva Jovic 6-4, 6-2

Quarterfinals: def. Clara Tauson 6-3, 2-6, 6-4

Semifinals: def. Amanda Anisimova 1-6, 6-4, 6-3

Pegula has reached her 21st career singles final and seeks her fourth WTA 1000 title (Guadalajara 2022, Montreal 2023 and Toronto 2024). With the comeback win over Anisimova, she improved to 5-0 against her compatriot.

Svitolina

First round: Bye

Second round: def. Paula Badosa 6-4, ret.

Round of 16: def. Belinda Bencic 4-6, 6-1, 6-3

Quarterfinals: def. Antonia Ruzic 3-6, 6-2, 6-3

Semifinals: def. Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-7 (13), 6-4

Reaching her third Dubai final, its the tournament she's reached the most finals at in her career. She's also notched 127 WTA-1000 wins, tied for the fourth-most among active players.

Doubles

Dabrowski-Stefani

First round: def. Kimberly Birrell-Maya Joint 6-3, 6-4

Round of 16: def. Marie Bouzkova-Janice Tjen 6-1, 3-6, [10-3]

Quarterfinals: def. Jessica Pegula-Guiliana Olmos 6-2, 4-6, [14-12]

Semifinals: def. Aleksandra Krunic-Luisa Stefani 4-6, 6-2, [10-6]

Zvonareva-Siegemund

First round: def. Petra Marcinko-Antonia Ruzic 6-3, 6-1

Round of 16: def. Jasmine Paolini-Sara Errani 6-4, 6-1

Quarterfinals: def. Katerina Siniakova-Storm Hunter 7-6 (4), 6-4

Semifinals: def. Jaqueline Cristian-Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-3, 7-6 (8)

What are the ranking points and prize money at stake?

A total of $4,088,211 in prize money is being distributed at this year’s Dubai tournament. Saturday’s singles champion will earn $665,000, while the runner-up receives $385,001. The doubles champions split $195,000, with the finalists taking home $110,010.

For ranking points, the winners of the Saturday's singles and doubles finals in Dubai will receive 1,000 ranking points in the PIF WTA Rankings and Race to the WTA Finals Riyadh. The finalists add 650. With a win, both Pegula and Svitolina could move into second place in the Race to the WTA Finals presented by PIF.

Pegula vs. Svitolina championship preview

World No. 5 Jessica Pegula has been a steady presence deep into tournaments, reaching at least the semifinals in her past seven events -- including the Australian Open, the WTA Finals Riyadh and the WTA 1000 stops in Beijing and Wuhan. She hasn’t converted any of those runs into a title, but Saturday offers a chance to capture her 10th career WTA singles trophy.

"Since last summer, I was working on a lot of things," Pegula said on her consistency after her quarterfinal win in Dubai. I didn't play well in -- Montreal, Cincinnati. I felt like I had a couple losses that I wasn't playing well. I didn't feel like myself.

"I knew if I could kind of come out of that, figure out what it is I needed to change and do better, that I was going to become a much better player. My coaches and I worked on a lot of stuff to get my game back, to emphasize what I do really well, kind of get back to the true roots of my game, just make that even better and more efficient."

She’ll face Elina Svitolina, who is coming off a 3-hour, 3-minute win over Coco Gauff that featured the longest tiebreak of 2026, matching the longest from last season. Pegula leads their head-to-head 5-3, though they split two meetings in 2025 -- Svitolina winning in Doha and Pegula in Indian Wells.

Elina Svitolina is a two-time Dubai champion, winning back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018. She has opened 2026 in strong form, capturing the Auckland title and reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open. Her win over Coco Gauff marked the 25th Top 5 victory of her career.

"We know each other's games, played couple of times," Svitolina said to press on Friday after her semifinal win. "For me for now, to be fair, just important to recover physically because it's going to be another physical match.

"Here with the conditions, you really have to rely on your physicality. Yeah, another final. For me it's nice moment, another moment to take this challenge."