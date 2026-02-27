'The Player's Box' podcast will air live at Miami Open

Co-hosts Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, Desirae Krawcyzk and Jennifer Brady will do their hit podcast, 'The Player's Box,' live on March 15 at 2 pm ET, on the first day of the Miami Open.

The Player's Box will be doing it live.

The podcast will be performed on the Fountain Plaza Stage, at Hard Rock Stadium.

Admission to the grounds will be free on the tournament's opening day. In addition to The Player's Box live podcast and first-round qualifying action, fans will also have the opportunity to see practices, listen to live music and watch an in-depth conversation between tournament director James Blake and former Miami Dolphins tight end Joe Rose, among other activities.

The Player's Box launched at last year's US Open, and it gives an inside look at life on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, with a refreshing mix of humor, insight and behind-the-scenes stories. It has quickly become one of the most popular tennis podcasts, and has nearly 11,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Though there are four hosts, the chemistry feels natural, with each player owning their own little niche and complementing each other beautifully.

Krawcyzk handles the introduction, for example, and Brady tackles the variety of fan questions that pour in.

"I think people just fell into those roles," Pegula told WTAtennis.com's Cole Bambini. "Jenny loved doing fan questions. From the first couple episodes, [it was] by far her favorite part. Madi loves reality TV. If there's any sort of tennis-reality crossover, we're like, 'Madi, that's all you.’

"She's good, also, at being pretty clear on rules and scenarios, so we're always like, 'Default to Madi.'"

In her typical self-deprecating manner, Pegula added, "I don't really know what I do. I think I'm just the filler."

There have been superstar guests, including Coco Gauff and Iva Jovic, and informal appearances, like Qinwen Zheng's hilarious cameo during the Dubai snack haul.

Pegula and Keys will be in the singles draw in Miami, the fourth WTA 1000 tournament of the season.

First-round action begins on Tuesday, March 17, and the tournament will run through Sunday, March 29.