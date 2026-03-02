Rankings Watch: Bucsa vaults 32 spots, Jimenez Kasintseva makes Andorran history

As the Sunshine Swing begins, Cristina Bucsa surged to a career high, Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva became Andorra’s first Top 100 player and Peyton Stearns, Taylor Townsend and Magdalena Frech all capitalized on deep North American runs.

The Sunshine Swing on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz began last week in North America with a 500-level event in Merida and a 250-level tournament in Austin.

Cristina Bucsa won the Merida title to capture her first WTA singles trophy. The 28-year-old Spaniard tied for the biggest jump inside this week’s Top 100 in the latest PIF WTA Rankings, climbing 32 spots from No. 63 to a career-high No. 31.

Bucsa’s title run featured her first career Top 10 win, a semifinal victory over Jasmine Paolini. She also defeated three former champions of Mexican tour events -- Donna Vekic, Zeynep Sonmez and Magdalena Frech.

The result continues a steady rise over the past seven months. Bucsa reached the fourth round of a major for the first time at last year’s US Open, then closed 2025 with her first WTA final in Hong Kong. Those results paved the way for her Top 50 debut in January.

Merida runner-up Magdalena Frech also moves up after reaching her first final since winning Guadalajara in 2024, and the third of her career. The Pole, whose career high is No. 22, climbs 21 spots from No. 57 to No. 36 and returns to the Top 50 for the first time since last September.

Jimenez Kasintseva becomes first Andorran to reach Top 100

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva’s breakthrough this week also marks a milestone for her country. The 20-year-old qualifier reached the Merida quarterfinals, winning a 3-hour, 20-minute second-round match against Magda Linette -- tied for the fourth-longest tour-level match of the year.

The former junior No. 1 and 2020 Australian Open junior champion climbs 25 spots from No. 122 to No. 97 to make her Top 100 debut. She becomes the first Andorran, male or female, to reach that mark. Andorra has a population of fewer than 90,000; Merida’s population is nearly 922,000.

Her father, Joan Jimenez Guerra, reached a career-high No. 505 in the ATP rankings in 1999.

Stearns, Townsend, Krueger boosted by Austin runs

The closing stages in Austin were nearly an all-American affair, with three U.S. players reaching the semifinals. Peyton Stearns, back at the site of her college career, won her second career title after Rabat in 2024. It marked the 10th American tour event this decade to produce a home champion. Former No. 28 Stearns climbs 14 spots from No. 62 to No. 48 to return to the Top 50.

In the final, Stearns defeated wild card Taylor Townsend in the ninth all-American tour final of the decade, three of which have been held in the United States. Townsend, who saved a match point in the first round against Linda Fruhvirtova, advanced past the quarterfinals of a tour event for the first time. The 29-year-old rises 32 spots from No. 119 to No. 87, returning to the Top 100 for the first time since last August.

Semifinalist Ashlyn Krueger also made a timely run. The 21-year-old had not reached the last four in 13 months, since finishing runner-up in Abu Dhabi in 2025. After falling out of the Top 100 two weeks ago, she moves up 21 spots from No. 103 to No. 82.

Uchijima returns to Top 100 after first WTA 125 title

Moyuka Uchijima has found her form in spring on clay again. In 2024, the Japanese player won three ITF titles on the surface in April and May, and soared into the Top 100 after a 19-match winning streak culminated in a run to the Roland Garros second round as a qualifier. In 2025, back-to-back quarterfinal showings in Rouen and Madrid saw her enter the Top 50. But that was followed by a 10-match losing streak between May and September, and last week she fell out of the Top 100 again.

That dip was brief. Uchijima has bounced back after capturing her first WTA 125 title in Antalya on clay, a run that included a 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 semifinal defeat of Mayar Sherif in 3 hours and 4 minutes. The 24-year-old climbs 27 places from No. 104 to No. 77 this week.

Antalya runner-up Anhelina Kalinina, on the comeback trail after a six-month injury hiatus last year, returns to the Top 200 with a 13-place rise from No. 202 to No. 189.

Other notable rankings movements

Zhang Shuai, +24 to No. 62: The 37-year-old Zhang's veteran resurgence continued with a run to the Merida semifinals as a qualifier. Zhang ousted defending champion Emma Navarro in the second round -- her third Top 20 win since 2022, all of which have come against Navarro -- to reach her first WTA 500 semifinal since Tokyo 2022.

Kimberly Birrell, +11 to No. 69: Birrell reached her second semifinal of the year -- and third of the last five months -- in Austin. The Australian is nine places off the career high of No. 60 she set last May.

Oksana Selekhmeteva, +5 to No. 71: Selekhmeteva is up to a new career high after making her third career WTA quarterfinal in Austin. The 23-year-old's strong start to 2026 also includes her first Grand Slam third-round showing at the Australian Open.

Anouk Koevermans, +17 to No. 154: The 22-year-old Dutchwoman claimed her second ITF W75 title last week in Porto, and is up to a new career high.

Laura Samson, +41 to No. 172: In 2024, Samson turned heads by reaching the Prague semifinals as a 16-year-old wild card making her WTA debut. Now 17, the Czech teenager makes her Top 200 debut after winning last week's Trnava ITF W75 event -- her fourth title at ITF W50 level or above since June. Samson is the third-highest ranked player born in 2008 following No. 119 Lilli Tagger and No. 145 Emerson Jones.

Veronika Podrez, +35 to No. 203: Ukrainian 17-year-old Podrez has compiled a 14-4 record in 2026 so far. Over the past two weeks, she put together a seven-match winning streak encompassing the ITF W35 title in The Hague and a semifinal run at the Trnava ITF W75.

Lucie Havlickova, +37 to No. 240: Having lost in the first round of her three prior events in 2026, Havlickova kickstarted her season with a run to the Trnava ITF W75 final, where she fell to Samson in a matchup of Czech former junior No. 1s.

Kristina Liutova, +122 to No. 481: Liutova, 16, captured her first pro title at the Las Vegas ITF W35 two weeks ago, then extended her winning streak to eight by making the Arcadia ITF W35 semifinals last week. Liutova enters the Top 500 for the first time this week, and takes over from Jana Kovackova as the highest-ranked player born in 2010.

Chukwumelije Clarke, +334 to No. 847: Liutova's opponent in the Las Vegas final was fellow 16-year-old Clarke, who was contesting just her ninth career pro tournament and first final. The American teenager is the junior No. 46.

Anya Arora, UNR to No. 1,483: Another American teenager, 14-year-old Arora, has become the first 2011-born player to gain a WYA ranking. In her last three professional events, Arora has qualified for two ITF W35 main draws (New Delhi in December and Las Vegas two weeks ago), and reached the second round of the Amhedabad ITF W15 in January.