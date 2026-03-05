Indian Wells preview: Venus Williams make return to Tennis Paradise on Thursday

While the top seeded players won't take the court until Friday, a host of veterans, rising stars, and familiar faces will be in action on Thursday including Venus Williams and Jennifer Brady.

The 2026 BNP Paribas Open main draw continues with the more first-round action. While the top seeds await their starts on Friday, the opening slate Thursday features a heavy American presence and a first-career meeting between a seven-time Grand Slam champion and a French talent.

Venus Williams returns to California for first time in two years

Venus Williams returns to the court just over a week after her first-round appearance at the ATX Open in Austin. The 45-year-old Williams is looking for her first match-win of 2026. Making her 10th appearance at Indian Wells -- and her first since 2024 -- Williams faces No. 111 Diane Parry in the second match on Stadium 1.

Eight American women look for a running start before top seeds debut

A total of eight American women are scheduled for singles action Thursday, providing an opportunity for the home contingent to build momentum before seeded stars begin play. The day features several veteran matchups, including 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin against Katerina Siniakova and World No. 48 Peyton Stearns facing Argentina’s Solana Sierra. Other Americans in action include Taylor Townsend, Ashlyn Krueger and Hailey Baptiste.

Jennifer Brady set for first Indian Wells main draw since 2019

Jennifer Brady returns to the Indian Wells main draw for the first time in seven years as she continues her comeback from multiple knee and foot surgeries. Brady, who reached the 2021 Australian Open final, was sidelined for the entirety of the 2024 and 2025 seasons. After a semifinal run at the W100 in San Diego last month, she faces Croatia’s Antonia Ruzic in the evening session on Stadium 2.

Former Grand Slam junior champion Lilli Tagger makes Indian Wells debut

Austria’s Lilli Tagger makes her first appearance in the desert following a promising start to the 2026 season. Tagger, the 2025 Junior French Open singles champion, arrives in Indian Wells after winning the W100 title in Fujairah and reaching the final of the WTA 125 in Mumbai in February. Currently ranked No. 119, the 18-year-old takes on Varvara Gracheva in the third match on Stadium 3.

Indian Wells order of play Thursday

Stadium 1 – Start 11:00

ATP - Terence Atmane (FRA) vs. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

Not Before 13:00: WTA - Diane Parry (FRA) vs. Venus Williams (USA)

WTA - Katerina Siniakova (CZE) vs. Sofia Kenin (USA)

Not Before 18:00: ATP - Sebastian Korda (USA) vs. Francisco Comesana (ARG)

WTA - Peyton Stearns (USA) vs. Solana Sierra (ARG)

Stadium 2 – Start 11:00

WTA - Magda Linette (POL) vs. Ashlyn Krueger (USA)

Not Before 13:00: ATP - Hubert Hurkacz (POL) vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA)

ATP - [Q] Daniel Merida (ESP) vs. Alex Michelsen (USA)

Not Before 18:00: WTA - Antonia Ruzic (CRO) vs. Jennifer Brady (USA)

ATP - [WC] Michael Zheng (USA) vs. Arthur Cazaux (FRA)

Stadium 3 – Start 11:00

WTA - Marie Bouzkova (CZE) vs. Taylor Townsend (USA)

WTA - Donna Vekic (CRO) vs. Tereza Valentova (CZE)

WTA - Varvara Gracheva (FRA) vs. Lilli Tagger (AUT)

Not Before 15:00: ATP - Nuno Borges (POR) vs. Emilio Nava (USA)

ATP - Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) vs. [Q] Mackenzie McDonald (USA)

Stadium 4 – Start 11:00

ATP - Kamil Majchrzak (POL) vs. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA)

ATP - Jacob Fearnley (GBR) vs. Damir Dzumhur (BIH)

ATP - Fabian Marozsan (HUN) vs. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)

Not Before 15:00: WTA - Katie Volynets (USA) vs. Rebecca Sramkova (SVK)

WTA - Emiliana Arango (COL) vs. Hailey Baptiste (USA)

Stadium 5 – Start 11:00