Watch: Djokovic congratulates Sabalenka, gets closer look at her ring

It's been quite a week for Aryna Sabalenka at Indian Wells, and she hasn't even taken the court yet. The World No. 1, who announced her engagement, received congratulations from good pal Novak Djokovic.

First she debuted her new pup, Ash, and then she topped that by announcing her engagement to boyfriend Georgios Frangulis.

She's received a ton of support and congratulatory messages from fellow players on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, and her good pal Novak Djokovic joined them at the BNP Paribas Open.

"Must be a completely different feeling arriving to the tennis site today, right?" Djokovic said as he approached Sabalenka on the lawn.

After offering his congratulations, the 24-time Grand Slam champion asked if he could get a closer look at her impressive engagement ring. Sabalenka happy obliged.

"I'm not sure if it's actually good for him," Sabalenka said jokingly of the engagement.

Djokovic and Sabalenka have developed a strong friendship over the years, and last fall the Grand Slam champions enjoyed a double date in Athens.

Frangulis proposed to Sabalenka in front of a pool covered in white rose petals, surrounded by an elaborate floral display. At the end of the video, you could get a glimpse of Sabalenka's ring.

In her Instagram story, as the couple was enjoying a celebratory meal, Sabalenka shared an even closer look at the ring, with the caption, "Well, I obviously had NO idea this was happening tonight 😂"

Sabalenka is back on tour this week after missing the Middle East Swing. She's the top seed at Indian Wells, where she's looking to win her first career title, and will play World No. 136 Himeno Sakatsume in her opening-round match on Friday. This will be their first career meeting.

Sabalenka had a dominant start to the season in Australia, winning her first 11 matches and winning the title in Brisbane before losing to Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open final.