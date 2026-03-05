February Shot of the Month: Muchova's golden touch

Karolina Muchova, playing some of the best tennis of her life, had a myriad of phenomenal shots during her run to the Doha title in February.
But none were more impressive than this one, February's Shot of the Month.
Leading 4-0 in the third set against Maria Sakkari, and facing a break point, Muchova set up the point beautifully, rushing the net after pounding a backhand.
She then hit a running volley, which Sakkari was able to get to and lob back. Muchova leaped to get a racquet on it, and after Sakkari dumped the return in front of the service line, Muchova put her away with the gentle drop shot.
Muchova went on to win 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, and then beat Victoria Mboko in the final for her first career WTA 1000 title.