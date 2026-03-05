February Shot of the Month: Muchova's golden touch

Karolina Muchova won February Shot of the Month honors for her finesse and touch in this point against Maria Sakkari. Muchova went on to win the Doha title, her first career WTA 1000 title.

Karolina Muchova, playing some of the best tennis of her life, had a myriad of phenomenal shots during her run to the Doha title in February.

But none were more impressive than this one, February's Shot of the Month.

Leading 4-0 in the third set against Maria Sakkari, and facing a break point, Muchova set up the point beautifully, rushing the net after pounding a backhand.

She then hit a running volley, which Sakkari was able to get to and lob back. Muchova leaped to get a racquet on it, and after Sakkari dumped the return in front of the service line, Muchova put her away with the gentle drop shot.

Muchova went on to win 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, and then beat Victoria Mboko in the final for her first career WTA 1000 title.