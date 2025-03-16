Skip to main content
Corporate
Shop
EN
English
Español
Go back to the home page
Scores
Live
The Tour
The Tour
WTA Tour Calendar
WTA 125 Calendar
WTA Finals
Players
Players
Player Listing
Rankings
Head-to-Head
Stats
Coaches
News
Watch
Watch
Video hub
Match highlights
Where to Watch
About
About
About the WTA
Our history
Rally the world
WTA Foundation
Performance health
Scores
Live
The Tour
The Tour
WTA Tour Calendar
WTA 125 Calendar
WTA Finals
Players
Players
Player Listing
Rankings
Head-to-Head
Stats
Coaches
News
Watch
Watch
Video hub
Match highlights
Where to Watch
About
About
About the WTA
Our history
Rally the world
WTA Foundation
Performance health
Completed
BNP Paribas Open
INDIAN WELLS • CA, UNITED STATES
Official Website
Hard
Completed
Mar 5 - Mar 16, 2025
Follow on socials
Watch Live
Overview
Scores
Order Of Play
Draws
Player List
Past Winners
Filter
2025
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
1989
Q
Day
Q
Day
Q
Day
1
Day
2
Day
3
Day
4
Day
5
Day
6
Day
7
Day
8
Day
9
Day
10
Day
11
Day
12
Day
Loading Scores