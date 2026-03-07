Gauff steadies late to fend off Rakhimova in windy Indian Wells

From moving into her own place to navigating a gusty second-round test, Coco Gauff steadied herself when it mattered most, closing out Kamilla Rakhimova to make it six straight years with a main-draw win in the desert.

INDIAN WELLS -- With age, inevitably, comes responsibility.

As recently as a few years ago, Coco Gauff lived with her family in southern Florida and her mother dutifully did her laundry. No more. These days, Gauff has her own place nearby, has acquired a new skill and seems to enjoy the space.

“There are times, because I have my younger brothers,” Gauff said, “they're like, `Are you spending the night here?’

“I'm like, `No, I'm going back to my bed.’"

On Friday, the No. 4 seed at the BNP Paribas Open took a brief nap before finishing off qualifier Kamilla Rakhimova 6-3, 7-6 (5) in a windswept second-round match. Gauff impressively overcame 5-2 and 6-5 second-set deficits.

Sometimes it feels like Gauff, who turns 22 a week from Friday, has been doing this virtually forever. It was the sixth straight year she’s won a main-draw match here, making her the third youngest do that, after precocious predecessors Caroline Wozniacki and Lindsay Davenport.

The win sets up a potential Sunday blockbuster third-round match against the winner of the later match between No. 31 seed Alex Eala and Dayana Yastremska. Eala, a rising 20-year-old from the Philippines, has captured the imagination of global tennis fans.

“I feel like every time I play her the score never shows how tough of a player she is,” Gauff said in her on-court interview. “It’s hard with the [windy] conditions. She makes you play a lot of balls and uncomfortable shots. It’s never easy.

“I felt like if I could get into the tiebreaker, I feel like I have a pretty good tiebreak record. I knew the odds were in my favor when the tiebreaker started.”

A few takeaways:

Consistent clutch-ability

Gauff remains a superior competitor, rising to the challenge when points matter most. She raised her level in the tiebreak, winning the match point by scrambling to pick up a dropshot and firing a killer overhead.

Gauff saved 8 of 13 break points overall and overcame that three-game deficit in the second set.

In the critical eighth game of the first set, Rakhimova was threatening to win her third straight game and level things at 4-all. At 15-all, Gauff hammered a running backhand pass and then prevailed in two long and absorbing rallies to take the game and swing the momentum back in her favor.

True grit and determination 💥@CocoGauff delivers a dominant performance over Rakhimova in straight sets!#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/Cg7bx7rnvO — wta (@WTA) March 7, 2026

Changing it up

Gauff displayed a full toolkit against the No. 88-ranked Rakhimova, often going to a slice backhand and, a few times, off the forehand as well. An accomplished doubles player, Gauff moved forward when the opportunities presented themselves and knocked off some crisp volleys.

Gauff’s speed and instinct make her one of the game’s best defenders. She repeatedly tracked down Rakhimova’s shots deep in the corners. On the other side, knowing what Gauff was capable of, Rakhimova consistently overhit balls from neutral positions.

Double trouble

Double faults have plagued Gauff this season -- only Kimberly Birrell (88) has more than her 86 -- and they were again a factor Friday.

Gauff hit 10 doubles, and one of them came in the tiebreak and could have cost her. Meanwhile, Gauff struck zero aces.

By the numbers