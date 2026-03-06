By the numbers: Sabalenka defeats Sakatsume in 100th match as World No. 1

Aryna Sabalenka fended off a tricky qualifier Himeno Sakatsume in a 6-4, 6-2 win in the second round of Indian Wells. Sabalenka won her 82nd of her career 100 matches as World No. 1.

Aryna Sabalenka has had quite the week so far in Tennis Paradise. From getting a new puppy, Ash, to celebrating her engagement to longtime boyfriend Georgios Frangulis, the only thing that could make the trip to Indian Wells even more memorable is a deep run at the BNP Paribas Open.

Playing her 100th career match as World No. 1 in the PIF WTA Rankings on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, Sabalenka passed her opening test at the 2026 BNP Paribas Open, defeating qualifier Himeno Sakatsume 6-4, 6-2. She’ll face either Maya Joint or Jaqueline Cristian in the third round.

By the numbers, here’s are the top storylines behind Sabalenka’s opening match at Indian Wells:

3: The difference in Friday's match were Sabalenka's three breaks of Sakatsume's serve. After Sakatsume won the coin toss electing to serve, Sabalenka broke the opening before the two traded holds the rest of the first set. In the second set, Sabalenka added two more breaks to close out the match.

10: Friday’s match marked Sakatsume’s 10th career tour-level main draw match, following her win over Alycia Parks in the first round. The Japan native made her tour-level debut at the WTA 250 in Granby, Canada, in 2022.

24: Sabalenka's power really shined, especially on her serve. Because of Sakatsume's short stature, Sabalenka took advantage of her wing span, often forcing Sakatsume side-to-side.

The tactic created space for some of her 24 winners. Sakatsume also notched 12 winners of her own, including several at the net, creating a tricky test for the top-seeded Sabalenka.

28: Sabalenka won 80% of her first service points (28-of-35), landing nearly 78% of her first serves in play.

71: In the straight-sets win, Sabalenka needed one hour and 11 minutes to secure the victory.

82: Sabalenka improved her record to 82-18 as World No. 1. She first acquired the top ranking in September 2023 for eight weeks, before reclaiming it in October 2024 -- she’s held the top ranking since.

135: In the PIF WTA Rankings, Sakatsume sits 135 places behind Sabalenka at No. 136. This time last year, she was ranked No. 270, playing a W75 in Trnava, Slovakia.