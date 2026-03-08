WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
Match Reaction

Siniakova outlasts Fernandez in 3 hours, 28 minutes to reach Indian Wells third round

Author: Noah Poser
Match Reaction
1m read 08 Mar 2026 59m ago
Katerina Siniakova, Indian Wells 2026

Summary

Katerina Siniakova survived a grueling battle with Leylah Fernandez, earning a 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (1) victory in 3 hours and 28 minutes -- the second longest match of 2026 -- to advance to the third round in Indian Wells for the second straight year. Mirra Andreeva awaits.

Two hundred sixty-eight points played. Two hundred eight minutes on court. Thirty-seven break point chances between two players who refused to go down without a fight on Saturday night in Indian Wells. But in the end, only one number mattered: one, as in the one player who could walk off victorious, and on this night, it was Katerina Siniakova. 

The former doubles World No. 1 outlasted No. 27 seed Leylah Fernandez 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (1) in 3 hours and 28 minutes to advance to the third round of the BNP Paribas Open for the second straight year, in what stands as the second-longest match on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz this season.

Indian Wells: Scores | Draws | Order of play

And in keeping with the theme of seconds, it’s not only Siniakova’s second win over Fernandez in four meetings, but also her second in a row.

More to come…

