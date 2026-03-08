Sabalenka handles Cristian in Indian Wells as Osaka possibility looms

Aryna Sabalenka continued her winning streak against players outside the Top 20 and could face Naomi Osaka if the former No. 1 defeats Camila Osorio later on Sunday.

INDIAN WELLS -- A significant part of being a world number one is beating the players she's expected to beat, particularly those ranked in the upper-middle tier, between 20 and 50.

On a magnificent Sunday in the desert, Aryna Sabalenka once again delivered, defeating world number 35 Jaqueline Cristian 6-4, 6-1. The match ended in 71 minutes, marking the 23rd consecutive time Sabalenka has beaten a player outside the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz Top 20.

"There were a lot of things that really helped me win this match," Sabalenka said in her on-court interview. "I knew she wouldn't give up easily and that she would test me. I think that's why I was super focused, especially on my serve; I didn't give her many opportunities." The victory opens the possibility of a Tuesday match between Sabalenka and her compatriot Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam singles champion. First, Osaka must overcome Camila Osorio in her last match of the round of 16.

If it seems like a new matchup, it's because it is. Surprisingly, they have only faced each other once, eight years ago in the fourth round of the US Open. Osaka, the 20th seed, defeated Sabalenka, the 26th seed, in three sets. Both were just 20 years old at the time.

Sabalenka, who did not play in the two WTA 1000 tournaments in the Middle East, has looked remarkably relaxed in her two straight-sets matches after a five-week break. Her only loss in 14 matches this year was against Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open final.

This was the first career meeting between Sabalenka and Cristian, and the top seed got off to a strong start. She won 16 of 17 points in her first four service games, her only blunder being a double fault. But serving for the set at 5-3, nerves seemed to creep in. Two more double faults ultimately cost her the game.

With Cristian trying to level the score at 5–5, Sabalenka earned a set point with a powerful overhead smash that brought out her loudest celebration of the match and an emphatic fist pump. Cristian immediately committed a double fault, giving Sabalenka the first set. In the first game of the second set, Cristian responded with a break point of her own, but Sabalenka fought it off with 1) a blistering passing shot after chasing down a drop shot, 2) an ace, and 3) a flawless forehand winner. Cristian, backed by a wonderful group of enthusiastic Romanian fans dressed predominantly in yellow, challenged Sabalenka’s serve in the fifth game of the second set but could not convert any of her three break points. In the match, Sabalenka saved five of the six break points she faced. The victory moved Sabalenka past Maria Sharapova for the seventh-most WTA 1000 match wins (137) since the format was introduced in 2009. Among active players, only Victoria Azarenka (209) has more.