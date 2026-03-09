Siniakova ousts reigning champ Andreeva in tense 3-set comeback

Katerina Siniakova upset defending Indian Wells champion Mirra Andreeva in a emotion-filled, intense battle. A match that featured 42 break point opportunities, Siniakova saved 19 of the 26 she faced to book her first appearance at the BNP Paribas Open fourth round.

For Katerina Siniakova, she entered Monday's third round match at Indian Wells having played 319 minutes across her first two rounds. That's 6.38 times more than the 50 minutes her opponent, reigning champion Mirra Andreeva who had a first-round bye, needed to defeat Solana Sierra in her opening match.

But each match on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz is always different, where player's performance may -- or may not -- be as strong as their previous, faced with new conditions. Both players experienced just that in a tense, frustration-filled battle, but Siniakova came back to uspet the World No. 8 Andreeva 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in two hours and 48 minutes to reach her first BNP Paribas Open Round of 16.

The match certainly had its dramatic moments -- both players sharing remarks to the chair umpire about their opponent and each exchanged some glares across the court, and Siniakova's net cord on match point encapsulated it all. In the end, a win -- whether near-perfect or mistake-filled -- is a win, and Siniakova will gladly accept that result as she advances to her seventh career WTA 1000 fourth round.

Siniakova will next face Elina Svitolina, who defeated Ashlyn Krueger in straight sets. Svitolina holds a 4-0 advantage in the head-to-head, last facing each other at Indian Wells in 2024.

The difference makers

Break-point opportunities: Holding serve was not the strong suit for either player Monday. In total, there were 42 break-point opportunities, 31 of which came in the first two sets. It wasn't an uncommon situation for Siniakova, who in her 3 hour and 28-minute win over Leylah Fernandez, played a total of 37 break point opportunities. For comparison, Siniakova won just 54% of points on her serve, while Andreeva won just half of hers.

There were seven different games, where the receiver sprinted to a 0-40 lead to set up triple-break point opportunities. Though both Andreeva and Siniakova were each broken seven times, Siniakova saved 19 of the 26 break points she faced. The three most critical came in the final game, where Andreeva had three opportunities to get the match back on her serve, but Siniakova came in the clutch to serve out the match.

Throughout the match, Siniakova excelled on the return, often using her backhand both cross-court and down-the-line. Of her 27 winners, 21 of them came in the first two sets.

Siniakova prevails in second-set tiebreak: Leading at both 4-2 and 5-4 in the second-set tiebreak, Andreeva was two points away from ending the match in straight sets and booking her spot to a second-straight Round of 16 at Indian Wells.

However, Siniakova rallied to win five of the final six points in the tiebreak -- the final two points of the tiebreak were Andreeva forehand errors, her Achilles heel Monday afternoon. Andreeva now falls to 1-4 in set tiebreaks in 2026, while Siniakova has won both of her tiebreaks this season.

Andreeva's forehand frustrations: It was a sluggish start for the 18-year-old Andreeva. She quickly found herself down 3-0, dropping two games of serve, and several of her forehand shots went sailed or didn't go over the net. Andreeva avoided a 4-0 deficit in the opening set after a Siniakova error, and Andreeva won the deuce with a forehand winner that just clipped the line.

Though Andreeva won six of the final seven games to take the first set, the forehand issues were scattered across her game. In the second set's fourth game, Andreeva -- leading 0-40 -- failed to convert triple break point and another in the deuce, including a missed forehand winner. She lost the second-set tiebreak with missed, typically-routine forehand volley, too. In total, Andreeva recorded 75 unforced errors to Siniakova's 62.

Those errors mounted to expressed frustration. From frequent complaints to her box to multiple racquet smashings, Andreeva ultimately received a code violation for throwing her racquet to her bench before smashing it a few more times after dropping the second-set tiebreak.

