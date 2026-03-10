Austin, Martinez, other WTA legends celebrated at Indian Wells gala

At the annual Annalee Thurston Award Reception -- hosted by WTA legend Rosie Casals -- Raquel Giscafre and Jane Stratton won the WTA Foundation Champions for Change Award, Conchita Martínez won the Annalee Thurston Award and Tracy Austin won the Georgina Clark WTA Mother Award.

WTA legend Rosie Casals hosted her annual Annalee Thurston Award Reception on March 7. Pam Shriver served as emcee on an evening that was also highlighted by the presentation of the WTA Foundation Champions for Change Award and the Georgina Clark WTA Mother Award.

Held on the sidelines of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, the popular charity event raised $100,000 for the Love & Love Tennis Foundation, which was founded in 2015 by Casals and fellow former player Tory Fretz to promote grassroots tennis and opportunities for youth in the Coachella Valley.

The Annalee Thurston Award, named for a beloved former WTA marketing executive who passed away in 2007, went to former World No. 2 and 1994 Wimbledon champion Conchita Martínez.

The Spanish star joins an illustrious list of women who have elevated the sport of tennis -- on court and off -- including Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, Katrina Adams, and leading executives Micky Lawler and Stacey Allaster.

On top of her Hall of Fame playing career, Martínez has remained a presence on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz as a coach to Garbiñe Muguruza, Karolina Pliskova and, currently, Mirra Andreeva. Making her introductions, Shriver described the Spaniard as "one of the greatest coaches on the planet."

"I am incredibly honored to receive the Annalee Thurston Award," Martínez said. "When I look at the previous recipients, I see people who define dedication and excellence in our field, and to be included among them is truly humbling.

"This award isn’t just a reflection of my own work, but of the incredible community and members who have guided me along the way. I see so many familiar faces in the room, so many friends. I love you all and thank you very much."

Champions for Change

Another focal point of the night was the presentation of the WTA Foundation Champions for Change Award, to former players and WTA Tour tournament directors Raquel Giscafre and Jane Stratton.

Now in its sixth year, Champions for Change pays tribute to the impact of trailblazers and visionaries who, for more than 50 years, have made tennis the leading professional women’s sport worldwide.

After retiring from the Tour, Giscafre -- a founding member of the WTA in 1973 -- and Stratton joined forces as tournament promoters based in San Diego, California. Between 1984 and 2007, they mounted 29 WTA Tour events that paid out nearly $13 million in prize money.

Getty Images

Giscafre and Stratton received their award from Ilana Kloss, another former player with sharp business acumen, who described the duo as being part of a movement of "true ‘she-roes’ who make a difference, willing to take a risk so the players today can make a living playing tennis."

In response, Stratton -- who was the first woman to receive an athletic scholarship to the University of Utah -- said teaming up with Giscafre was "the best decision I ever made – it changed my whole life."

She went on to acknowledge the loyal title sponsors, ranging from Virginia Slims to Acura, as well as the 600-strong contingent of volunteers that helped make the San Diego stop a success for so long.

Then, of course, there were the players who returned year after year -- iconic names such as Stefanie Graf, Jennifer Capriati, Venus Williams, Martina Hingis, Lindsay Davenport and Maria Sharapova, each of whom captured the title on multiple occasions.

For every Champion for Change award winner, a $10,000 donation is made to a mutually selected nonprofit organization serving the mission of the WTA Foundation. Giscafre and Stratton’s contribution was directed to the Love & Love Tennis Foundation and the Latin American Tennis Foundation.

"We all recognize that Raquel and Jane are change makers, and the WTA Foundation is proud to make it possible for them to continue to make positive change in the community by presenting two donations in their names tonight," said the WTA Foundation executive director Ann Austin.

"We grew and grew our business, and after so many years it was hard to let it go," said Giscafre. "But women’s tennis was evolving, and together with the WTA, we made the perfect decision. It’s very special to receive this award in front of our extended family, which is the family of tennis."

Austin Wins Georgina Clark WTA Mother Award

Martina Navratilova’s presentation of the Georgina Clark WTA Mother Award to fellow former No. 1 Tracy Austin capped the proceedings.

Georgina Clark was the WTA’s vice president for European operations and worldwide tour director. The first female to umpire a Wimbledon final -- Evert vs. Navratilova in 1984 -- she hosted Princess Diana at the opening of the WTA’s London office and earned the moniker "Mother Superior" for the support and guidance she gave to generations of players.

Alongside her groundbreaking career in officiating and administration, Clark raised her own five children, as well as three of her sister’s children after their mother died young.

Clark passed away in 2010 after a five-year battle with progressive supranuclear palsy. The award given in her honor recognizes former players who have made a significant contribution to the culture and emotional life of the WTA, improving the sport and helping those less fortunate in the wider community.

Austin has remained a passionate advocate for the game, notably through her laser-focused work as a broadcaster for Tennis Channel and other networks. She's also lent her expertise to a host of charitable efforts, including as a member of the WTA Foundation’s board.

She joins a register of Georgina Clark Mother Award recipients that includes Shriver, Mary Carillo and Ingrid Löfdahl Bentzer, who were on hand to celebrate.

In speeches full of heart and humor, Austin’s sons Dylan, Brandon and Sean described their mom as a committed, caring disciplinarian -- and the perfect foil to their more easygoing father, Scott Holt.

"She led by example, better than anyone ever could," said Dylan, who admitted turning to Google to research his mom’s career highlights because at home, it was never all about her. "I really think she could do just about anything in life, because she has so much grit and determination.

"She showed us that with a lot of hard work, great things will pay off. She does everything at a hundred percent. She competes like no other. If you play a board game with her, I think you’ll figure that out pretty quick!"

Getty Images

Reflecting on the accolade, Austin described motherhood as "the best thing I ever did, and the thing that means most to me."

"This is a thrill," she added. "I look around and see so many people I have a connection with. And I’m so proud of my boys -- my heart is full.

"Sometimes the Tour can be tough. Players are often far from home and not everyone had a coach back then, not everyone had six members on their team that they could turn to. If a player ever felt a little lost, Georgina was there with a helping hand."

The two-time US Open champion also noted more recent developments that will enable women to extend their playing careers, should they wish.

"Because this is a mother award, I think we need to be reminded what a great job the WTA has done the last few years with initiatives around maternity leave for players, and freezing eggs," Austin said. "How comforting is that, that players in their 30s -- or even younger -- know they can come off the Tour for a while and their rankings are protected, and they don’t feel like they have to start again?"

Other former players in attendance at the desert gala included 1979 Australian Open champion Barbara Jordan, WTA founding members Trish Bostrom and Cynthia Doerner, former World No. 10 Stephanie Rehe, Jackie Joseph and Robin White.