Swiatek finds her range to halt Sakkari's momentum in Indian Wells

After a narrow escape in her opening round, Iga Swiatek found her rhythm at the BNP Paribas Open on Monday, taking down Maria Sakkari to secure a spot in the Indian Wells fourth round.

INDIAN WELLS -- It’s a long, long way from Warsaw, Poland -- closing in on 6,000 miles -- but Iga Swiatek can’t help but feel at home here in the desert.

The relatively slow hard courts and higher bounces suit her game and discerning eye. The warm vibe seems to be a good fit with her relatively chill personality. As a result, Swiatek has now produced a sterling record of 24-3 (.889) at the BNP Paribas Open and made at least the semifinals each of the past four years, including two titles.

She’d love to make it three-out-of-five.

On Monday evening, it was a routine 6-3, 6-2 victory over No. 32 seed Maria Sakkari, who had beaten Swiatek just last month in the Doha quarterfinals. Swiatek now holds a 5-4 head-to-head career edge.

“We played two finals here, so it’s funny [to see] us playing two years later in third round,” Swiatek said in her on-court interview. “So for sure it wasn’t an easy match. I’m really happy with the result.”

Sakkari and Swiatek came to this match riding vastly different trajectories. Swiatek was ranked No. 2 when Ashleigh Barty retired before the Miami Open in 2022 and was elevated to No. 1. For the duration of those nearly four years, Swiatek has held one of the top two positions in the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz rankings.

That same year, 2022, Sakkari rose to a career high of No. 3 on the strength of four final appearances, including Indian Wells. She would finish among the year-end Top 10 for three straight years, but in 2024 her ranking declined to No. 32 and, in 2025, No. 52.

Coming in, though, Sakkari had been efficient, winning all her service games and saving six-of-six break points. She started that way against Swiatek, converting her fourth break point in the opening game and executing a lengthy hold for a 2-0 lead.

And then Swiatek ramped up her forehand through the breezy conditions and won six of the last seven games.

The second set was more of the same, with Swiatek breaking Sakkari’s serve three times. One last backhand from Sakkari drifted long and Swiatek raised her fist as she strode to net.

Swiatek broke Sakkari five times in all and saved six of eight break points against her.

Thus, Swiatek is the first woman to advance to the Round of 16 for six consecutive years at Indian Wells since Agnieszka Radwanska and Carolina Wozniacki between 2008-2014. Since the format’s introduction in 2009, Swiatek (129-31, .806) trails only Serena Williams (148-28, .841) for winning percentage at WTA-1000 events -- minimum 10 matches.

In Swiatek’s past 34 matches against opponents ranked outside the Top 20, she had just one loss -- against Sakkari in Doha -- and now that defeat has been avenged.

Swiatek said she went to school on that loss to Sakkari in Doha.

“I think I adjusted better to the shorter balls than I did in Doha,” Swiatek said afterward. “I remember it was quite annoying there making mistakes from these balls. I also understood the wind a bit better.

“I think I served better, maybe. The return was also, like, on point. I remember in Doha mishitting and not hitting clean sometimes. Today I could really feel free to push Maria. Yeah, I just had good timing, I would say.”