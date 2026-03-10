Rybakina challenged by Kostyuk, but through to Round of 16 at Indian Wells

Elena Rybakina had to overcome a stiff test against Marta Kostyuk in the third round at Indian Wells, but she prevailed in straight sets thanks to an impressive display of resilience and some timely ball striking. She'll face Sonay Kartal next.

Everyone knows it’s tough to beat Elena Rybakina at her best. It turns out it’s difficult even when she isn’t operating at her version of 100%.

Rybakina was tested early and often by No. 28 seed Marta Kostyuk on Monday night in Indian Wells, falling behind a break in both sets. Each time, she steadied, rallied and ultimately came from behind to win both and, as a result, the match to advance to the fourth round.

Indian Wells: Scores | Draws | Order of play

On paper, it will go down as an unassuming 6-4, 6-4 win in 1 hour and 27 minutes, one that improves her head-to-head record against the Ukrainian to 4-1 at the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz level. But anyone in the stands or watching at home knows the match was anything but straightforward, full of momentum swings and pressure moments that demanded Rybakina’s resilience.

“Marta is a very tough opponent and she played really well,” Rybakina said in her on-court interview. “I’m just happy that I managed to win in two sets, even being down. And yeah, I’m just super happy. Thank you so much for coming so late and supporting us.”

Kostyuk indeed was the first to strike in the opening set, converting her second break point for a 2-1 lead. Whatever momentum she gained vanished quickly, however, as a double fault on break point in the next game allowed Rybakina to level at 2-all.

Five straight holds followed, leaving Kostyuk to serve to stay in the set while trailing 5-4. But she couldn’t manage it, and a backhand winner at the net from Rybakina closed out the opener.

Kostyuk again converted her second break point to take an early lead in the second set, but Rybakina broke right back for 1-1. The Ukrainian responded with a break to love and a subsequent hold for 3-1, appearing to give herself some much-needed breathing room.

Unfortunately for her, Rybakina is the queen of being unbothered. She got the break back to level at 4-4, then unleashed a forehand to set up game point before holding for 5-4. With Kostyuk once again serving down 5-4, Rybakina broke her serve -- just as she had in the first set -- to seal the match

What sealed it was an incredible get that set up a crosscourt forehand winner, sending her through to the fourth round.

That's how to close out a match 👏



Elena Rybakina heads into the Round of 16 with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Kostyuk.#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/JurtqoxOAL — wta (@WTA) March 10, 2026

It’s the second straight year Rybakina, the 2023 BNP Paribas Open champion, has reached the fourth round at Indian Wells. Last year, she fell at this stage to eventual champion Mirra Andreeva.

This time, she’ll face Sonay Kartal, who came from a set down to upset Madison Keys on Monday night. The two have never faced one another, setting up a first-time meeting with plenty at stake.

Kartal is aiming for her first Indian Wells quarterfinal and just the second WTA 1000 quarterfinal of her career. Rybakina, meanwhile, is looking to reach the last eight in Tennis Paradise for the first time since lifting the trophy three years ago.