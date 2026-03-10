WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Match Reaction

Kartal stuns Keys with comeback win to reach Indian Wells fourth round

Match Reaction
1m read 10 Mar 2026 1h ago
Sonay Kartal, Indian Wells 2026

Summary

Sonay Kartal is into the Round of 16 at Indian Wells for the second straight year after upsetting Madison Keys in comeback fashion Monday night. In doing so, she became the first British woman to reach the fourth round of the event twice.

features

Full match replay: How Pegula outlasted Kessler to conquer Austin

01:14:45
Pegula - 2025 Austin 2R

Sonay Kartal has put together one heck of a run to the fourth round at Indian Wells. 

After saving a match point to upset Emma Navarro in the second round, Kartal worked her magic again Monday night, rallying from a set down to upend 2025 semifinalist Madison Keys 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 in just under two hours. The win sends her into the Round of 16 for the second straight year.

Indian Wells: Scores | Draws | Order of play

With the result, Kartal became the first British woman to reach the fourth round at Indian Wells twice. It also marked the fifth Top 20 win of her WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz career.

More to come…

WTA Staff

Summary

Sonay Kartal is into the Round of 16 at Indian Wells for the second straight year after upsetting Madison Keys in comeback fashion Monday night. In doing so, she became the first British woman to reach the fourth round of the event twice.

features

Full match replay: How Pegula outlasted Kessler to conquer Austin

01:14:45
Pegula - 2025 Austin 2R