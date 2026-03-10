Kartal stuns Keys with comeback win to reach Indian Wells fourth round

Sonay Kartal is into the Round of 16 at Indian Wells for the second straight year after upsetting Madison Keys in comeback fashion Monday night. In doing so, she became the first British woman to reach the fourth round of the event twice.

Sonay Kartal has put together one heck of a run to the fourth round at Indian Wells.

After saving a match point to upset Emma Navarro in the second round, Kartal worked her magic again Monday night, rallying from a set down to upend 2025 semifinalist Madison Keys 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 in just under two hours. The win sends her into the Round of 16 for the second straight year.

With the result, Kartal became the first British woman to reach the fourth round at Indian Wells twice. It also marked the fifth Top 20 win of her WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz career.

More to come…