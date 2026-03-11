Sabalenka reveals who Ash is named for, and the story behind it

Aryna Sabalenka revealed that her dog, Ash, was named after trailblazer Arthur Ashe. She also explained the story behind it, and what the name was initially going to be before she changed course.

In what has been a momentous week and a half for Aryna Sabalenka, the World No. 1 has been accompanied by her new furry pal, Ash, on the grounds of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Sabalenka is always bubbly and smiley, though she's appeared especially so this week with the debut of her new dog, a King Charles Spaniel. (We assume her engagement to Georgios Frangulis has something to do with that cheerfulness, too...)

Sabalenka, who returned to the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz last week after missing the Middle East swing, has made Ash a staple at the BNP Paribas Open, taking him to the practice court and holding him while doing press.

And now we can confirm, if there was ever any doubt, who Ash is named for. And there's a story behind it.

Speaking on the Tennis Channel after her 6-2, 6-4 win over Naomi Osaka on Tuesday, the four-time Grand Slam champion revealed that she made a deal with her coach, Anton Dubrov, at last year's US Open. If she won the major for the second time, she'd get a dog.

Sabalenka of course did win, and in the spirit of that Slam, she decided the dog's name had to have a connection to New York. She initially considered Apple, she explained, but that didn't feel right. So she went with Ash -- no E at the end -- in honor of trailblazer Arthur Ashe, whom the Open's main stadium is named for.

Sabalenka added that Ash's presence has had a calming influence on her.

"He’s a mental health support, you know?" the 27-year-old said. "I feel like I’m much more settled, more calm, more in control. Whenever I feel like going crazy on my team, I just pet Ash and I feel better."

Sabalenka has yet to drop a set in Indian Wells, where she's seeking her first title.

She'll face Victoria Mboko on Thursday for a spot in the semifinals. Their only previous meeting was in January, in the fourth round of the Australian Open. Sabalenka won that match 6-1, 7-6 (1).