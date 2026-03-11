Talia Gibson’s Indian Wells breakthrough is moving at full speed

A breakthrough run at Indian Wells has reshaped the outlook of Talia Gibson’s season, turning a qualifier ranked outside the Top 100 into one of the biggest stories of the BNP Paribas Open.

INDIAN WELLS -- The true education of Talia Gibson began shortly after she won the first set of her career against a Top 10 player.

Gibson, a 21-year-old from Perth, Australia, has been a sensation in the making at the BNP Paribas Open. She came in with a 0-9 record versus Top 50 players -- and promptly, almost inconceivably, won back-to-back-to-back Top 50 matches. In her first WTA 1000 main draw of her career, she advanced to the fourth round.

Then on Tuesday, in a flurry of forceful backhands, she took the first set from No. 7 seed Jasmine Paolini. But the feisty Italian, a two-time Grand Slam finalist, came back and won the second.

Gibson, oddly enough, did not seem to be alarmed. In fact, she came back to win six of the last seven games, producing a remarkable 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 victory that vaulted her into the quarterfinals.

After the final forehand winner bounced through the court, Gibson laughed ecstatically and raised her fists. And then offered a Michael Jordan-esque shrug in the direction of her team. With all due respect to Katerina Siniakova, who sent home Mirra Andreeva, and Alexandra Eala (Coco Gauff) and Sonay Kartal (Madison Keys), this was the biggest WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz upset of the tournament.

“Oh, meant the world,” Gibson told reporters afterward. “I mean, there are not enough words to describe how I'm feeling, really. I think just going out in that match today, I felt extremely calm and felt like I was just able to go out there free-swinging and just really enjoy the experience and enjoy the moment playing a Top 10 player.”

Gibson, who hit 44 winners against Paolini, is the first qualifier to reach the women’s quarterfinals here since Lesia Tsurenko in 2015. She’s also the youngest woman to reach the quarterfinals in her first WTA 1000 main draw since Elena Rybakina seven years ago in Wuhan.

More context: Gibson came into 2026 with only two WTA-level main-draw wins -- now she’s won four in six days.

“Gosh, still haven’t processed it all,” she said. “I think just super proud of what I have been able to achieve over these last two weeks. Yeah, honestly, still pretty speechless that I made it this far.”

Well, not completely speechless. After her rousing win over Paolini, Gibson sat down with wtatennis.com:

How and when did you get into tennis as a kid?

Gibson: I started playing tennis when I was five years old. My parents took me to a tennis lesson. They thought it would kind of be a great sport for me to get into. Blue Gum Park Tennis Club in Perth. Right from when I started playing, I really enjoyed it. Tennis is such an awesome social sport, let alone the competitive, professional side of it. Took off from there.

Growing up … who were your tennis heroes?

Gibson: That’s a tough one because I think, personally, I wouldn’t say I had one in particular that I was obsessed with watching. I think just generally growing up and being able to watch professional tennis on TV was such a cool thing. Especially seeing the amazing Australians who were competing. Growing up, it was the dream to be on that stage. Yeah, extremely cool to be able to be there now.

What do you consider your best weapon?

Gibson: My backhand -- I think everyone would probably say that, for sure.

Some of those crosscourt winners against Paolini were lethal. How good does it feel to hit those shots?

Gibson: Yeah [laughing] … feels pretty good. I mean, yeah, I’ve always loved hitting my backhand. It’s always been a strength of mine. I would also say my serve can be a great strength as well at times.

What are some of the specific areas you’re working to improve?

Gibson: Working quite a bit on my transition game at the moment. With such an aggressive game, trying to find a lot of opportunities to move forward into the court. Working to implement that extra dimension into my game.

You came in ranked No. 112 … you’ll be at least No. 67 (plus-45) and No. 55 with a win in the quarters (plus-57). What does that mean to you?

Gibson: Yeah, it definitely changes quite a bit, particularly my schedule now. I think it opens a lot of opportunities. Some great tournaments for me to now get to play. We haven’t had a lot of time to think about it, but it’s extremely exciting.

What were your goals coming into the year -- and what are they now?

Gibson: The main goal of mine coming into the year was to make the Top 100.

Done.

Gibson: Done, yes. Very early on in the year, which is super, super amazing. I think from now on the goal would just be, obviously, to stay in that Top 100 and of course trying to get that number going in the right direction consistently.

You came into 2026 with two WTA main-draw wins. You have had four in six days. How do you process that?

Gibson: I don't really know, to be honest. I think, yeah, once I'm finished here, I think, you know, it's going to be awesome to be able to reflect on what I have achieved over these last two weeks. Still processing, but just super proud of myself. I think every match I have just given myself more confidence in being able to go out there and, you know, have that extra belief that I can do this. And here we are.