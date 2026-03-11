Indian Wells preview: Sabalenka vs. Mboko headlines Thursday’s quarterfinal day

Aryna Sabalenka faces Victoria Mboko in a rematch from Melbourne while qualifier Talia Gibson and Linda Noskova chase the biggest semifinal of their careers as the top half of the Indian Wells draw plays out.

INDIAN WELLS -- Record temperatures (high 90s) are predicted for the coming week here in the desert. Well, that can’t be any hotter than the scorching matches that are aligning for the back end of the BNP Paribas Open.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka takes on Victoria Mboko, a rising 19-year-old phenom from Canada, a rematch of their meeting at this year’s Australian Open.

In the other quarter, it’s Aussie qualifier Talia Gibson opposite hard-hitting No. 14 Linda Noskova.

Gibson, the 21-year-old Australian qualifier on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, has been the revelation of the tournament. She’s the first qualifier to reach the women’s quarterfinals here since Lesia Tsurenko in 2015. She’s also the youngest woman to reach the quarterfinals in her first WTA 1000 main draw since Elena Rybakina seven years ago in Wuhan.

“Speechless,” Gibson gasped in her on-court interview. “This is becoming more of a fairytale for me every single day.”

Here’s a first look at Thursday’s quarterfinals from the top half of the draw:

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 10 Victoria Mboko

Head-to-head: 1-0, Sabalenka, 6-1, 7-6 (1) in the Round of 16 at this year’s Australian Open

In a matchup of four-time Grand Slam champions, Sabalenka was a 6-2, 6-4 winner over No. 16 Naomi Osaka in a Tuesday fourth-round match.

Later in the nightcap, Mboko was a less-predictable 6-4, 6-1 winner over No. 6 Amanda Anisimova, a match that required only 73 minutes. How steep has her rise been? This is Mboko’s third WTA 1000 quarterfinal in seven appearances -- and her first as a Top 10 player.

It was Mboko’s fourth win this year over a Top 10 player, a total only Jessica Pegula has equaled. Elina Svitolina -- still in play on the other half of the draw -- is the only player with more match wins this year, 17 to 16. She was a finalist last month in Doha.

Mboko recalled her difficulties in that 6-1, 7-6 (1) loss to Sabalenka in Melbourne.

Mboko beats Anisimova for fifth Top 10 win, reaches first Indian Wells quarterfinal

“I feel like she was able to push me off the court a lot more and able to really stay aggressive against me,” Mboko said. “So hopefully I can hold my ground a bit more against her and try to kind of even it out a bit more.

“I mean, it was my first time playing on a Grand Slam center court too, so I feel like there was a lot going on in my head, but yeah, we'll see. It's a new day, new tournament. Yeah.

Sabalenka served impeccably against Osaka, winning 70 percent of those points and finishing with eight aces and zero double faults. Through three matches here she’s dropped only one of her 27 service games, saving seven of eight break points. She’ll need an encore performance against Mboko.

Before her opponent was determined in an evening match, Sabalenka was asked what she liked about the games of Anisimova and Mboko.

“I love that they [are] aggressive, I feel that both of them are fighters,” Sabalenka said. “I played a lot of matches against Amanda, just one against Mboko, but it's been tough battles against both.

“It's been really aggressive tennis. It's been fun playing both. I'm super excited facing -- doesn't matter who's going to win the match.”

Mboko may not share her excitement, for Sabalenka has won 14 of her 15 matches in 2026, losing only to Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open final. Sabalenka has produced the most straight-sets wins in 2026, 14, among WTA Tour players -- and has won five matches already this year without dropping serve, level with Sorana Cirstea.

No. 14 Linda Noskova vs. qualifier Talia Gibson

Head-to-head: 0-0.

What a terrific opportunity for these two players; one of them will advance, against all odds, to the semifinals. Gibson has already hit 144 winners at Indian Wells -- first among women -- and Noskova is second in line.

Noskova was a dominant 6-2, 6-0 winner over No. 31 Alexander Eala. She served seven aces, zero double faults and won 31 of 39 service points, while breaking Eala five times.

Gibson came into 2026 with only two WTA-level main-draw wins -- now she’s won four in six days. Scintillating stuff. A brief review:

The run continues! Gibson bests Paolini to reach first WTA 1000 quarterfinal

· First round -- A 6-3, 7-5 win over Ann Li.

· Second round -- An upset over No. 11 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova by the same score.

· Third round -- Another shocker, a 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 win over No. 17 Clara Tauson that ran 2 hours and 43 minutes.

· Fourth round -- A forceful and controlled 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 result over No. 7 Jasmine Paolini.

Was she surprised by the result against Paolini?

“Yes and no,” Gibson said. “I think I know that with my aggressive game, often I am able to create a lot of opportunities for myself in points. But that being said, I think I have surprised myself a little bit with how well I have been able to play for quite a few matches in a row.

“And being able to beat such high-quality players, for sure, wasn't expecting to have done that at all. I think a little bit of both.”