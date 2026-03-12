Billie Jean King Cup qualifying: Who's playing, when and where

The Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers will take place on April 10-11, and will feature such top players as Jasmine Paolini, Belinda Bencic, Victoria Mboko and Elina Svitolina.

On April 10-11, 14 countries will compete in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers to determine who will be in the Finals in September.

As per usual, the rosters include some of the premier players on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

Two-time defending champions Italy, led by Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani, will take on Japan on clay in Velletri, Italy.

The United States squad, which lost to Italy in last year's final, is set to include rising star Iva Jovic, Hailey Baptiste, McCartney Kessler and Nicole Melichar-Martinez. They'll play Belgium, led by Elise Mertens and captained by Wim Fissette, on clay in Ostend, Belgium.

Australia, led by Maya Joint and Indian Wells breakout star Talia Gibson, will take on Great Britain -- featuring Sonay Kartal -- in John Cain Arena in Melbourne.

Canada, which includes Top 10 player Victoria Mboko and former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, will play Kazakhstan on clay in Astana, Kazakhstan, and Slovenia and Spain will meet for the first time at the Billie Jean King Cup in Portoroz, Slovenia. The Slovenian team features Kaja Juvan and Spain is led by Merida champion Cristina Bucsa.

At the Swiss Tennis Arena in Biel, Belinda Bencic and Switzerland will play Linda Noskova and Czechia.

And rounding out the weekend, on clay in Gliwice, Poland, Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk lead Ukraine against Magda Linette and Poland.

Each tie will consist of five matches -- two singles matches on day one, and then a doubles match and two reverse singles matches on day two.

Along with host nation China, the seven winners will qualify for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Shenzhen, China on Sept. 22-27. The losing teams will next compete at the Billie Jean King Cup playoffs in November, with an opportunity to get back to the qualifiers in 2027.

To see the full rosters, click here.