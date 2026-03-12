WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
Tournament News

Past champions Alexandrova, Ostapenko, Pliskova lead Linz field; Eala to make debut

Author: Cole Bambini
Tournament News
1m read 12 Mar 2026 1h ago
Alexandrova, Linz 2025
Photo by Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images for MatchMaker

Summary

Ekaterina Alexandrova, Jelena Ostapenko and Karolina Pliskova are among three former champions in the field at the 2026 Upper Australia Ladies Linz Open. Emma Navarro and Alexandra Eala will also make their debut at the event in April.

highlights

Alexandrova outlasts Yastremska to win Linz title

02:54
Ekaterina Alexandrova, 2025 Linz F (Getty)

Ten top 40 players in the PIF WTA Rankings and three past champions are scheduled to be in the field at the 2026 Upper Austria Ladies Linz Open.

The tournament's past two champions, Ekaterina Alexandrova and Jelena Ostapenko, headline the field for the season's first clay-court event in Europe on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz. Karolina Pliskova, who won the event in 2014, will use a special ranking to directly enter the main draw.

Linz Player List

Alexandrova is joined by Clara Tauson, Liudmila Samsonova and Emma Raducanu currently ranked as the top four players in the singles draw. Alexandrova avenged a 2024 Linz final loss to Ostapenko, defeating Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 in the 2025 final. Yastremska will also be in the field for the 2026 edition.

Among other notable players traveling to northern Austria include Emma Navarro and Alexandra Eala, both of which will be making their debuts in Linz. Cluj-Napoca champion Sorana Cirstea, Abu Dhabi champion Sara Bejlek and 2021 Linz finalist Jaqueline Cristian add to the highly competitive field. 

Wrapping up the direct entries include Ann Li, Marketa Vondrousova, Barbora Krejcikova, Antonia Ruzic, Tatjana Maria, Daria Kasatkina and Shuai Zhang. 

Beginning in 1987, the tournament has been a staple on the WTA Tour, and will be in its third consecutive year as at WTA 500 event. The 28-player singles draw features 19 direct entries, four wild cards, four qualifiers and one special exempt entry. In addition to a 16-team doubles draw, the Linz Open will be held from April 6-12 on the indoor clay courts at the Design Center Linz. 

A total of $1,206,446 will be available in prize money, representing a more than $140,000 increase from a year ago.

