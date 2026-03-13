Vote: What was the hottest shot from Indian Wells?

We've rounded up the five best shots from the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. Which do you think was the best? Check them out and vote for your favorite.

The BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells isn't quite over yet. We're down to the final four in the desert, but through five rounds, as the draw has been whittled down from 96, we've had more than enough jaw-dropping shots to narrow it down to the top five.

After combing through matches and points, these are our five picks for the hottest shots from Indian Wells.

What do you think was the hottest shot on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz over the last two weeks in Tennis Paradise? Check them out below, and make sure to vote for your favorite at the bottom.

Himeno Sakatsume's one-handed lob crosscourt

This athleticism and court coverage is just nuts. After sprinting from side to side to retrieve Aryna Sabalenka's heavy blows, Himeno Sakatsume somehow got to the World No. 1's drop volley and responded with a one-handed lob crosscourt. Sabalenka ran back to get it and hit a backhand into the middle of the court. Sakatsume was in perfect position, and put it away with a volley.

Sabalenka went on to win 6-4, 6-2.

Hot shot: Himeno Sakatsume's unbelievable court coverage in Indian Wells

Coco Gauff's outstretched backhand pass

Leading Kamilla Rakhimova 4-3 in the first set, Coco Gauff drew her opponent in with a short backhand that landed in the service box, then won the point with a stunning outstretched backhand pass.

Gauff went on to win 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Hot shot: Gauff's outstretched backhand dazzles Indian Wells crowd

Camila Osorio's gutsy drop shot on match point

Facing her second match point against Iva Jovic, Camila Osorio dueled with the American for 20 strokes before ending the point -- and saving the match -- with a gorgeous drop shot.

Osorio went on to save another match point, and ultimately prevailed 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3 in one of the best matches of the tournament.

Hot shot: Camila Osorio's 'genius' match point save in Indian Wells

Jessica Pegula's slice on the run

We often talk about Jessica Pegula's remarkable consistency, but we probably don't acknowledge her speed and touch enough.

Both were on display in this point against Donna Vekic. Serving at deuce in the second game of the third set, the World No. 5 was drawn to the net by a Vekic volley. Close to the line, on a short ball, Pegula carved an incredible slice right past Vekic for the winner.

Pegula won the third set 6-3 to complete the come-from-behind win.

Speed and slice: Pegula carves the pass past Vekic in Indian Wells

Laura Siegemund's forehand slice

In the critical seventh game of the second set, veteran Laura Siegemund showed off her unmatched creativity and versatility. After hitting a backhand drop shot to force Elina Svitolina in, the German covered the forehand and pushed Svitolina back with a lob to the very edge of the court. Svitolina returned it with a backhand, and Siegemund ended the point with a nasty forehand slice.

Siegemund won that set, but Svitolina took the decider for the 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 win.