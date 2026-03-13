This WTA player's mom might be Eala's No. 1 fan

Desirae Krawczyk's mom is a devoted fan of Alexandra Eala, as the four-time Grand Slam mixed doubles champion recently shared on "The Player's Box" podcast.

It's no secret that Alexandra Eala has a devoted fan following around the world as a result of being the first Filipina to achieve several milestones on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

But her No. 1 fan is someone close to the WTA locker room. Because she's Desirae Krawczyk's mom.

The four-time Grand Slam mixed doubles champion told the story of her mom's fandom on a recent episode of "The Player's Box" podcast she co-hosts with fellow Americans Jennifer Brady, Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula.

"She's crazy about Alex," Krawczyk, who is of Filipino descent on her mother's side, confessed -- and that was on display many times in the last year. First, at the US Open last summer, where Eala picked up her first Grand Slam main-draw win, and also at the recent Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

"She's like 'I'm going to come watch her when she plays on Thursday [against Coco Gauff]'," Krawczyk said. "And I was like, 'Mom, I'm going to be playing on Thursday.' She's like, 'Oh, oh, yes, you too. Yes, yes. I'm going to watch you too!'"

"And I was like, 'What? Mom, what are you doing?'," Krawczyk added, laughing.

Weeks later, as the tour arrived at Krawczyk's home tournament at Indian Wells -- she was born in nearby Rancho Mirange -- the American once again found herself the second-most popular WTA player in her mom's house.

"She’s like, ‘I’m gonna make her pancit,’ which is a famous noodle dish in the Philippines, and then lumpia, which is like these egg rolls," Krawczyk said. "I told Alex about it, and she’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, I would love that.’ And if I tell my mom that, my mom will probably make like three big bowls of noodles."

Krawczyk's co-hosts saw no worries there, as they agreed to share any of the home-cooked leftovers.