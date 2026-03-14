Siniakova and Townsend return to winner's circle with Indian Wells doubles title

Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend are back in the winner's circle together for the first time in over a year, having defeated Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic 7-6 (4), 6-4 in 1 hour and 34 minutes to capture the Indian Wells doubles title.

Not many teams could say they had Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend’s number entering Saturday’s Indian Wells doubles final, but Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic were one of the few. The pair had beaten Siniakova and Townsend twice in the past year, first in the 2025 Roland Garros quarterfinals and again in this year’s Australian Open quarterfinals.

This time, Siniakova and Townsend got their lick back. The No. 3 seeds earned a measure of revenge, defeating Danilina and Krunic 7-6 (4), 6-4 in 1 hour and 34 minutes to claim their fourth title together.

All four of those titles have come at some of the sport’s biggest events. The duo previously lifted trophies at 2024 Wimbledon, the 2025 Australian Open and last year’s WTA 1000 in Dubai.

The victory gives Townsend her first Indian Wells crown and marks Siniakova’s second, following her 2023 triumph with longtime partner Barbora Krejcikova.

Chasing trophies: Their win adds to a long line of doubles success for both former World No. 1s. For Siniakova, it is a remarkable 34th doubles title at the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz level. Her résumé includes 10 Grand Slams doubles titles, an 11th in mixed doubles, two Olympic gold medals, a WTA Finals and seven WTA 1000 titles.

Townsend, meanwhile, is up to 13 career WTA doubles titles. The two-time Grand Slam champion and seven-time finalist across doubles and mixed doubles now owns three WTA 1000 trophies.

A very special day 💚@TaylorTownsend, a mother and a champion chasing her dreams 🫶#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/nlJTonWVrU — wta (@WTA) March 14, 2026

The Race to Riyadh: It may only be March, but it’s never too early to think about the year-end WTA Finals, especially given the inroads Siniakova and Townsend made this week. They’re projected to rise into an all-important top-eight position, putting the 2024 finalists firmly in the mix for a return to Riyadh.

Also in prime position are Danilina and Krunic, who strengthened their hold on the top spot with another deep run. The partners are six-for-six in reaching semifinals this season and have appeared in seven straight dating back to last year.

Path to the title: Both the No. 3 and No. 5 seeds looked dominant throughout the week in the desert, reaching the final without dropping a set. For Siniakova and Townsend, their road to glory included a win over last year’s champion Demi Schuurs and her new partner Ellen Perez in the quarterfinals, followed by a decisive victory over No. 1 seeds Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini in the semis.

While they earned yet another straight-sets win in the final, the match was far more complicated than their earlier rounds. Siniakova opened with the day’s first winner on the first point, but Danilina and Krunic held for 1-0.

The first set featured 12 consecutive holds. This was despite four deciding points -- at 1-1, 2-1, 3-2, and 3-3 -- all of which went to the serving team.

But ultimately, it was slightly more dominant serving that made the difference for Siniakova and Townsend. They won their 15th straight point on serve to take a 2-1 lead in the tiebreak, and after falling behind 4-2, they reeled off five straight points to take the set in 56 minutes. They won 80% of their first-serve points in the opener and an absurd 82% on second serve.

Taking the first in the tiebreak 💪@K_Siniakova & @TaylorTownsend seal the opening set of the final 7-6(4)!#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/Y5zDPqMFgs — wta (@WTA) March 14, 2026

At the start of the second set, Danilina and Krunic appeared to feel the sting of letting a winnable tiebreak slip away. Their level dipped, allowing Siniakova and Townsend to race ahead 3-0 and then 4-1.

A deciding point at 4-1 was effectively a match point, as a break there would have made a comeback nearly impossible, but suddenly Danilina and Krunic sprang to life. They held for 4-2, then broke for the first time behind brilliant net play from Krunic, one of the themes of the match. Just like that, another deciding point hold leveled the set at 4-4.

But Siniakova and Townsend had ice in their veins. Townsend delivered another flawless service game for 5-4, and after winning the last five points of the first set, the pair closed with eight straight in the second set to secure the title.