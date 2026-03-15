Miami Open draw: Gauff leads a section filled with home hopes and rising contenders

From Aryna Sabalenka’s push for a rare back-to-back Indian Wells-Miami sweep to Elena Rybakina’s latest shot at breaking through in South Florida, the season’s second Sunshine Swing stop offers no shortage of storylines across the bracket.

From Tennis Paradise to Hard Rock Stadium. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and the rest of the Top 10 in the PIF WTA Rankings descend on the Miami Open next week for the second leg of the Sunshine Double, where she seeks to be the fifth woman all-time to win the two WTA 1000 events in the same season after a dramatic match point-saving victory over Elena Rybakina in the BNP Paribas Open final on Sunday.

Sabalenka is one of three former champions in the field, along with Sloane Stephens (2018) and Iga Swiatek (2022) -- while Rybakina has twice reached the final, and Naomi Osaka and Jessica Pegula have also featured in the title tilt in the last five years.

Below is a full breakdown of each section of the draw, including first-round matches to keep a close eye on and potential quarterfinal showdowns. And to see the full draw, click here.

First Quarter

In addition to seeking the Sunshine Double, Sabalenka comes into the event hoping to be the first woman to win back-to-back singles titles since Ashleigh Barty in 2019 and 2021 (there was no Miami Open in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). More traditionally, Serena Williams won three straight titles, part of her collection of eight, from 2013-15.

The top seed will face the winner of the first-round match between American Ann Li and a qualifier after an opening bye, with a projected fourth-round match against No. 15 seed Madison Keys -- who beat her in last year's Australian Open final. But a sleeper pick in the section could be Croatia's Antonia Ruzic, who already this year reached the quarterfinals at the WTA 1000 in Dubai, and won two rounds in Indian Wells. She could be a second-round foe for Keys.

First-round match to keep an eye on

Jennifer Brady vs. Sloane Stephens: These two American wild cards with championship pedigrees are both on the comeback from injury, and are a combined 0-4 in main-draw matches so far this year. One will get her first victory of the season, and will advance to face No. 23 seed Zheng Qinwen.

Potential quarterfinal showdown

No. 7 seed Jasmine Paolini or No. 9 seed Elina Svitolina are projected to face Sabalenka in the final eight -- a round prior to when Sabalenka and Paolini faced off in Miami 12 months ago. Paolini is seeking to turn around a scuffling start to 2026 -- she's just 5-4 this season so far -- while Svitolina is looking to continue the form that took her to the semifinals at the BNP Paribas Open.

Second Quarter

Rybakina was a whisper away from her second Indian Wells title against Sabalenka on Saturday, but after losing a dramatic title match, comes to Miami hoping to go one better than her back-to-back runner-up finishes in 2023 and 2024. Her first match will be against her fellow Kazakh Yulia Putintseva or Indonesia's Janica Tjen -- with her section of the draw potentially the toughest of any top seed.

Her projected third-round foe is No. 27 seed Marta Kostyuk, while No. 16 seed Osaka or No. 18 seed Iva Jovic lurk as potential fourth-round foes. Also here? Former World No. 2 Paula Badosa, and Abu Dhabi champion Sara Bejlek.

First-round match to keep an eye on

Francesca Jones vs. Venus Williams: The 45-year-old legend looks to secure her first win of the season against the British World No. 93, who has lost four straight matches after a quarterfinal effort at the season-opening ASB Classic. The winner will face No. 5 seed Pegula.

Potential quarterfinal showdown

Should Rybakina come through her tough 16th, she could have a final-eight match with Pegula, who she's beaten in the semifinals of the Australian Open and BNP Paribas Open already this year. Hoping to play spoiler in Pegula's section are No. 11 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova; 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu, the No. 24 seed; and 2021 US Open finalist and No. 26 seed Leylah Fernandez.

Third Quarter

Moving to the bottom half, two Florida residents are hoping for a big splash at their home event. No. 4 seed Coco Gauff and No. 6 seed Amanda Anisimova are the highest seeds in this section, as both seek their first quarterfinal appearance at the event.

2021 semifinalist Maria Sakkari is unseeded in this section.

First-round match to keep an eye on

Zhang Shuai vs. Sorana Cirstea: Thirteen years separated the first-ever meeting for Zhang, now 37, and Cirstea, 35, on the ITF Circuit in 2008 and their second match as professionals in 2021. In Miami, they'll play for a sixth time -- in what is Cirstea's final season. The winner will advance to a second round against No. 14 seed Linda Noskova -- who just reached the semifinals in Indian Wells.

Potential quarterfinal showdown

If Anisimova and Gauff don't advance for a fourth career head-to-head meeting, don't be surprised to see No. 12 seed Belinda Bencic and Noskova meet each other in the final eight. They played for the first time last fall in the Tokyo final, won by Bencic.

Fourth Quarter

Alexandra Eala returns to the site of her breakthrough tournament in this section, where she will be the No. 31 seed. Twelve months ago, Eala upset No. 2 seed Iga Swiatek in the final eight -- among her three wins over seeded players en route to the semifinals -- and the two could meet in the third round for a reprise.

Also here are No. 8 seed Mirra Andreeva and No. 10 seed Victoria Mboko -- a projected fourth round -- as well as No. 13 seed Karolina Muchova, the Doha champion.

First-round match to keep an eye on

Laura Siegemund vs. Petra Marcinko: The 38-year-old Siegemund turned pro in 2006, just weeks after the 20-year-old Marcinko was born in December 2005.

Potential quarterfinal showdown

Mboko, who made the quarterfinals in her Indian Wells debut, likely is the odds-on favorite to get that far in Miami. She's projected to face No. 8 seed Mirra Andreeva in the last 16, with a final-eight tilt against one of Swiatek, Eala, Muchova or Clara Tauson potentially likely.