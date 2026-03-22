By the numbers: Gauff wins in three sets to reach Miami fourth round

Coco Gauff staged a comeback to defeat Alycia Parks in three sets at the Miami Open, advancing to the round of 16. Despite early struggles, Gauff dominated the match and saved numerous break points. She will now face Sorana Cirstea in the next round, aiming for her first quarterfinal at the WTA 1000 event.

Coco Gauff won an all-American matchup against Alycia Parks on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium to advance to the round of 16 at the Miami Open. It marks her fourth appearance in the last 16 in Miami, as the 22-year-old continues to chase her first quarterfinal at the WTA 1000 event.

Gauff opened with an early break to take a 2-0 lead, but Parks responded by winning six straight games to claim the first set 6-2. From there, Gauff dominated, winning 12 of the next 13 games to secure a 2-6, 6-0, 6-1 victory in 1 hour, 50 minutes. Despite the lopsided scoreline in the final two sets, Gauff was pushed in several games, even urging her team to raise their support for her early in the second set.

"It was really difficult," Gauff said after her win. "She was playing really well and she's one of those people who's hit or miss sometimes. So, you're stuck in the fine line of being aggressive but also maybe just making her play. And I think I got too stuck on the other end of it. And then the second and third, I just tried to be aggressive when I could. I made some adjustments on the return and I think that made a difference."

Gauff added that holding her serve was an improtant part of her game plan today. "I think for me it was honestly just staying on my serve," she said. "I felt like obviously I was able to get a bunch of breaks later on. But for me the start of the first, that long game, I mean, second, that long game was important. And I needed to pull my serve. I didn't, I mean, I got lucky because I did get a lot of breaks. But, honestly, I wasn't expecting that. I just knew I had to hold my serve and maybe put some pressure on her serve. And I would get some breaks."

Here are some key numbers from Gauff's win:

2: Gauff improved to 2-0 against Parks on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, having also won their previous meeting at the Australian Open in 2024.

Gauff improved to 2-0 against Parks on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, having also won their previous meeting at the in 2024. 11: This was Gauff’s 11th win at the WTA level after losing the first set since the start of the 2025 season, tied with Madison Keys and Anastasia Potapova on this stat. The only player with more wins from a set down in the same span is Jessica Pegula (13).

This was Gauff’s 11th win at the WTA level after losing the first set since the start of the 2025 season, tied with and (13). 14: Gauff saved 14 break points on serve, including 10 across the second and third sets. Parks converted just two of 16 chances, while Gauff converted six of 13.

Gauff saved 14 break points on serve, including 10 across the second and third sets. Parks converted just two of 16 chances, while Gauff converted six of 13. 104: Among players born since 2000, Gauff’s 104 wins at WTA 1000 events rank second behind Iga Swiatek's 130 wins.

Among players born since 2000, Gauff’s 104 wins at WTA 1000 events rank second behind 130 wins. 112: Gauff’s serve remains an area of concern, with 112 double faults this season — including eight in this match — the most on tour in 2026.

Gauff will next face Sorana Cirstea in the round of 16. The Romanian veteran, playing her final season on tour, defeated 21st seed Elise Mertens 6-3, 6-2 earlier Saturday. Gauff won their only previous meeting, a three-set match in the second round of the 2022 Australian Open.