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Match Reaction

Muchova dismisses Eala in exactly one hour to reach Miami quarters

Match Reaction
2m read 23 Mar 2026 2h ago
Karolina Muchova, Miami 2026

Summary

Karolina Muchova dropped just two games against Alexandra Eala to reach her first Miami Open quarterfinal.

Doha champion Karolina Muchova kicked off the Miami Open Round of 16 with a masterclass, defeating last year's semifinalist Alexandra Eala 6-0, 6-2 in exactly an hour to reach her third quarterfinal of 2026.

"It felt pretty good," Muchova said with a smile in her on-court interview. "I mean, you get nervous here and there when it's going -- I don't want to say easy, but when the score is in your favor you have to be cautious."

Miami: Scores | Draws | Order of play

Must See

In the first Miami quarterfinal of her career, Muchova will next face either No. 8 seed Mirra Andreeva or No. 10 seed Victoria Mboko -- the latter would be a rematch of the Doha final, which the Czech won 6-4, 7-5. Here are the key numbers behind her rout of Eala:

20: Muchova fired 20 winners against just 11 unforced errors. Among them were a reflexed backhand volley in the third game of the match, a clever wrong-footing forehand to break for 3-0 in the second set and an emphatic smash to convert her third match point. By contrast, Eala committed 13 unforced errors and tallied only seven winners -- two of which came courtesy of Muchova misjudgments, as she left high balls that dropped in the court.

22: The opening set lasted just 22 minutes in total. Muchova only conceded six points in it -- two on serve (both behind second serves) and four on return. Eala did not reach game point until the third game of the second set -- and when she did, Muchova promptly hit a return winner en route to breaking serve again.

10: As Muchova raced through the first 10 games without reply for a 6-0, 4-0 lead, the possibility of her first tour-level 6-0, 6-0 whitewash loomed. She had only won two 6-0, 6-0 matches in her pro career before, both an ITF level -- over Barbora Miklova in a 2017 Antalya W15 and over Magdalena Pantuckova in the 2018 Olomouc W80. Eala had only suffered such a loss once, against Anna Bondar in 2022 Madrid qualifying. However, a wild Muchova drive volley several meters over the baseline enabled Eala to hold for the first time.

6: Though Eala managed two holds in the home stretch of the match, she was unable to make an impression on Muchova's serve. The 29-year-old did not face break point, and dropped only eight points in total behind her delivery -- two in the first set, and six in the second.

16: Muchova improved her season record on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz to 16-3. Only five players have won more tour-level matches in 2026 -- Elina Svitolina, Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula and Mboko.

WTA Staff

Summary

Karolina Muchova dropped just two games against Alexandra Eala to reach her first Miami Open quarterfinal.