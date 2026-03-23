Muchova dismisses Eala in exactly one hour to reach Miami quarters

Doha champion Karolina Muchova kicked off the Miami Open Round of 16 with a masterclass, defeating last year's semifinalist Alexandra Eala 6-0, 6-2 in exactly an hour to reach her third quarterfinal of 2026.

"It felt pretty good," Muchova said with a smile in her on-court interview. "I mean, you get nervous here and there when it's going -- I don't want to say easy, but when the score is in your favor you have to be cautious."

Miami: Scores | Draws | Order of play

In the first Miami quarterfinal of her career, Muchova will next face either No. 8 seed Mirra Andreeva or No. 10 seed Victoria Mboko -- the latter would be a rematch of the Doha final, which the Czech won 6-4, 7-5. Here are the key numbers behind her rout of Eala:

20: Muchova fired 20 winners against just 11 unforced errors. Among them were a reflexed backhand volley in the third game of the match, a clever wrong-footing forehand to break for 3-0 in the second set and an emphatic smash to convert her third match point. By contrast, Eala committed 13 unforced errors and tallied only seven winners -- two of which came courtesy of Muchova misjudgments, as she left high balls that dropped in the court.

22: The opening set lasted just 22 minutes in total. Muchova only conceded six points in it -- two on serve (both behind second serves) and four on return. Eala did not reach game point until the third game of the second set -- and when she did, Muchova promptly hit a return winner en route to breaking serve again.

10: As Muchova raced through the first 10 games without reply for a 6-0, 4-0 lead, the possibility of her first tour-level 6-0, 6-0 whitewash loomed. She had only won two 6-0, 6-0 matches in her pro career before, both an ITF level -- over Barbora Miklova in a 2017 Antalya W15 and over Magdalena Pantuckova in the 2018 Olomouc W80. Eala had only suffered such a loss once, against Anna Bondar in 2022 Madrid qualifying. However, a wild Muchova drive volley several meters over the baseline enabled Eala to hold for the first time.

6: Though Eala managed two holds in the home stretch of the match, she was unable to make an impression on Muchova's serve. The 29-year-old did not face break point, and dropped only eight points in total behind her delivery -- two in the first set, and six in the second.

16: Muchova improved her season record on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz to 16-3. Only five players have won more tour-level matches in 2026 -- Elina Svitolina, Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula and Mboko.