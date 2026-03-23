Swiatek announces split with coach Wim Fissette after Miami exit

World No. 3 Iga Swiatek announced she is parting ways with coach Wim Fissette after a year and a half of working together.

MIAMI -- World No. 3 Iga Swiatek has parted ways with coach Wim Fissette, she announced on social media Monday morning. The move comes a few days after Swiatek was eliminated by Polish compatriot Magda Linette in the second round of the Miami Open.

Swiatek said the rest of her team will remain unchanged.

"Sometimes life and sport bring moments like this," Swiatek wrote in Polish on Instagram. "Miami was challenging for me. I feel disappointment, bitterness and responsibility for my performance on the court of course. I’ve also learned a lot of important lessons and I think that’s very human.



"That being said, after many months of working together with my coach Wim Fissette, I’ve decided to take a different path. It was an intense time full of challenges and many important experiences. I’m grateful for his support, experience, and everything we achieved together -- including one of my biggest dreams in sport."

Swiatek hired Fissette in October 2024 just ahead of the WTA Finals Riyadh after ending a three-year partnership with former coach Tomasz Wiktorowski.

During the 2025 season on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, Swiatek won three singles titles, highlighted by her sixth-career Grand Slam at Wimbledon. She also won a 1000 title in Cincinnati and a 500 in Seoul.

Since, Swiatek has not advanced past the quarterfinal in any tournament, aside from winning the United Cup team title with her country where she went 3-2 in singles. In Miami, her defeat to Linette snapped a 73-match win streak of opening matches.

"I'm super disappointed and upset with my performance," an emotional Swiatek said to press after her defeat to Linette. "I feel like I carry a lot of expectations and I can't really fulfill them right now. I need to get rid of them because my game hasn't been good enough to have any expectations. I think I am a bit confused, but there's no way but forward and I'm just going to try hard to work back from that.

"It's not easy when, on one hand, everybody would say that I'm super experienced and I won so much, but on the other hand, I'm kind of facing things that I never faced... I just need to get back to work and figure it out. There's no other way."

In mid-April, Swiatek is next scheduled to compete at the WTA 500 in Stuttgart, Germany, where she is a two-time champion from 2022 and 2023.