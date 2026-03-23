Mboko takes 2-1 lead in rivalry with Andreeva, moves into Miami quarters

Victoria Mboko claimed a three-set win in the third edition of her 2026 rivalry with Mirra Andreeva to book her place in the Miami Open quarterfinals.

Twelve months ago, Victoria Mboko was celebrating the first WTA main-draw win of her career as a wild card at the Miami Open. On Monday, the No. 10 seed advanced to her fourth WTA 1000 quarterfinal with a 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-0 defeat of No. 8 seed Mirra Andreeva in 2 hours and 17 minutes.

Miami: Scores | Draws | Order of play

It was the third edition of what's becoming one of the 2026 season's marquee rivalries. The two highest-ranked teenagers on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz (and doubles partners this week) have now played once in each of the year's swings to date: Andreeva took the Adelaide final in straight sets, then Mboko saved match point to take revenge in the Doha third round.

The Canadian 19-year-old now has the upper hand in the series, as well as a 19-5 record so far in 2026. Over the past year, Mboko has become adept at revenge matches: she lost her first meetings with Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina and Andreeva before defeating them the next time they played. She'll face that challenge again next in a rematch of February's Doha final against Karolina Muchova. Five weeks ago, the Czech triumphed 6-4, 7-5 to claim her first WTA 1000 crown, and she's also carried her momentum into the Sunshine Swing to make her first Miami quarterfinal.

How did Mboko vs. Andreeva III play out?

Unlike the one-sided Adelaide final and the frequent momentum shifts in Dubai, there was little to choose between the pair for much of the match. The first 21 games all went with serve, and only three of those even featured a break point.

Mboko, who won 80% of her first-serve points overall, faced the first of those down 3-2 in the first set after committing a pair of double faults. She responded in style, getting out of the game with a trio of service winners. It was Andreeva's turn to save two break points in the next game, and the 18-year-old staved off another pair at 3-3 in the second set.

The first set hinged on a tiebreak that was just as narrowly contested to start with. Andreeva fired the best shot in it, a forehand winner down the line to level at 4-4 -- but could not build on it, netting two backhands in a row to hand Mboko a pair of set points. The Montreal champion duly converted with a drop shot.

The first break of the match was sudden and unexpected. Mboko seemed poised to tick off another routine hold to level at 5-5 with a 40-15 lead, but Andreeva came up with a sequence of her most aggressive points of the day to steal the set.

Was the third set as one-sided as the scoreline suggests?

Andreeva had required an off-court medical time-out leading 4-3 in the second set, and she continued to receive treatment on her back at subsequent changes of ends. She had opportunities at the start of the decider, holding two break-back points for 1-1, and won one of the best points of the contest trailing 4-0 -- a rally of absurd precision in which both players repeatedly found the corners at full stretch.

But Andreeva's serving numbers plummeted in the third set -- having won 68% and 72% of her first serve points in the first and second sets respectively, she claimed just 47% of them in the decider. By contrast, Mboko conceded just three points behind her first delivery as she powered to an implacable victory.