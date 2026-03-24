'Confident' Bencic takes out Anisimova, eyes Gauff next in Miami

Belinda Bencic's dominant performance saw her upset Amanda Anisimova at the Miami Open, securing a spot in the quarterfinals. She showcased a "super clean and confident" game, winning 6-2, 6-2, and will face Anisimova's compatriot Coco Gauff next.

A "super clean and confident" performance from Belinda Bencic earned her an upset of one Top 10-ranked American at the Miami Open on Monday night -- and she's hoping that form carries over into another in less than 24 hours.

Miami: Scores | Draws | Order of play

The No. 12 seed led nearly wire-to-wire in a 6-2, 6-2 thumping of No. 6 seed Amanda Anisimova to put her through to a 12th career WTA 1000 quarterfinal, and second in Miami after she reached the 2022 semifinals. She'll face another Florida resident, No. 4 seed Coco Gauff, on Tuesday night to match her tournament best.

"I really like the conditions here. I was practicing here when I was a teenager, and I just really like playing here. I love the city as well; it's a good energy and I feel really comfortable," she said.

Bencic had good reason to praise her play against Anisimova, in a match that was projected to be a late-afternoon affair but ended up taking the court at 9 p.m. after three of the four matches preceding it on Grandstand stretched to three sets. She landed 87% of her first serves, winning 72% of those points, and hit 19 winners in 14 games to break a 2-2 head-to-head tie against the two-time Grand Slam singles finalist.

She saved the only break point she faced, too, which came when she was already ahead 6-2, 4-1.

Bencic next looks to complete a personal Sunshine Double of sorts against Gauff as she eyes back-to-back Top 10 victories on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz. Though the American has won four of their previous six meetings -- "always battles," according the Bencic -- Bencic's most-recent win came in the Round of 16 at the BNP Paribas Open last year.

"I'm very excited. I'm definitely up for the challenge," Bencic said. "I'm really excited to challenge her again, and to try to see what I can improve and do better. We'll see tomorrow; it's going to be a good match and a good atmosphere."