Now guiding Gibson, Jarrad Bunt's coaching philosophy is built on connection

Jarrad Bunt's human-first philosophy has became his signature, and players have consistently responded to it. The Australian coach is now working with World No. 68 Talia Gibson, who is having a breakout season.

In the high-performance corridors of professional tennis, where marginal gains separate contenders from champions, coaching is often reduced to technical cues and tactical charts. But for Jarrad Bunt, one of Australia’s most respected player-development minds, the foundation of success has always been something less tangible and far more powerful: connection.

Now guiding one of Australia’s brightest emerging stars, Talia Gibson, Bunt has stepped into a new chapter of his career. Taking on the role in November 2025 after departing the KDV Tennis Academy on Queensland’s Gold Coast, his move signals both a return to the national system and an evolution in his coaching journey, from shaping ATP talent to building a formidable presence on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

"I got into coaching as I had genuine love for the game," he said. "I love sport and I lived and breathed tennis. I started tennis a bit later and went to play college tennis in the United States."

That experience abroad would prove formative -- not just for his playing career, but for the philosophy he would later bring to coaching.

"I wanted to be involved with the sport and loved helping people reach their potential," he added.

It’s a simple statement, but one that has come to define his career. Upon returning to New South Wales, he immersed himself in the state’s development system. He eventually took charge of the program, and that's where his aptitude for nurturing talent quickly became unmistakable.

Bunt's ability to identify and cultivate potential did not go unnoticed. Emerging from the state system as a standout player development coach, he transitioned into a role within the Tennis Australia National Academy, marking the beginning of his influence at the highest levels of the game. Over the years, he worked alongside a great team of coaches and helped shape the careers of some of Australia’s most recognizable names, including Jordan Thompson, James Duckworth, Alex de Minaur, Alexei Popyrin and, more recently, Rinky Hijikata. Yet for Bunt, success was never measured solely by rankings or results.

"My coaching style could be described as a collaborative approach with the player and team around them," he said. "I believe I develop great relationships with players and have an overall care for the athlete. I like to develop them as a person as well as an athlete."

This human-first philosophy became his signature, and one that players consistently responded to.

After 15 years embedded in the national system in Sydney, Bunt reached a pivotal moment in his career.

"A defining moment in my coaching career was finishing up in the National Tennis Academy, coaching after 15 years with a great team," he said. "I loved Sydney and working with that team. Learned so much."

Jarrad Bunt and his players at the National Tennis Academy in Sydney

Leaving behind familiarity and success was no small decision, but growth demanded change. He relocated with his family to the Gold Coast, taking on a leadership role at KDV Sport, where he helped build a thriving academy environment across both junior and professional levels.

"I really enjoyed my time there, helping build the academy across juniors and pro players," he said. "I was able to give back to other coaches and help the team there."

It was also during this period that he reconnected with the intensity and reward of elite competition, working with Jason Kubler during a standout stretch of results.

"We had some great memories with Jason Kubler winning the Australian Open doubles, as well as qualifying for Wimbledon and having a run to the fourth round," Bunt recalls. "These moments made me want to be around this level more."

The pull of high-performance tennis proved irresistible, reinforcing his desire to return to the top tier of the sport.

That return has now come full circle, with Bunt back inside the national high-performance system in Brisbane and firmly reestablished on the global stage.

"I recognized I was highly motivated," he said. "I still really wanted to work in high performance and keep developing and improving as a coach."

Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler with Jarrad Bunt after winning the 2023 Australian Open doubles title

That renewed focus has aligned seamlessly with his work alongside Gibson, whose rapid rise reflects both her own potential and the clarity of direction within their partnership.

If there is a single thread running through Bunt’s career, it's adaptability. In a sport where no two athletes are alike, his ability to tailor his approach has been central to his success.

"As a coach, I think it is important to adapt to different individuals," he explained. "Some players might want more information and others less. So getting to know your athlete and having a great relationship is very key.

It is an approach grounded in emotional intelligence as much as technical expertise.

"You need to be flexible with a growth mindset, and everything works best when everyone is on the same page," he added.

Players under his guidance are not simply refined -- they are understood.

Behind the success stories, though, lies a quieter and more personal challenge.

Gibson overwhelms Jovic in Miami for fifth Top 20 win of Sunshine Double

"One of the toughest challenges I face as a coach is all the travel and being away from home in Australia," he admitted. "Tennis goes all year long."

For him, the demands of the tour extend far beyond the court.

"I have a family of two girls and a wife who I miss," he said. "Being from Australia makes it hard to get back home. So finding the balance with family and travel can be challenging."

It is a reality shared by many in the sport, but one that never becomes easy.

"Trying to get home when I can or bring the family with me is important,” he added, underscoring the constant effort to balance professional ambition with personal life.

While much of his reputation has been built working with male players, his current role marks an exciting and energizing shift to the women’s game, one he has embraced with enthusiasm.

"Yes, I have coached more males and had success working with them on the pro tour," he said. "But I am loving the new role and coaching Talia Gibson."

And in his eyes, the modern women’s game is evolving rapidly.

"Women are serving harder and playing so aggressive," he observed. "First strike of the ball is so important. The game has become more physical. Finishing points well and different skills have become so important, also. So I’m enjoying the journey and excited for what’s to come."

In an era where coaching can sometimes lean heavily on systems and statistics, Bunt offers a compelling alternative -- one built on trust, adaptability and a genuine investment in the people behind the performances.

As Gibson’s trajectory continues to rise and Bunt further establishes himself on the WTA landscape, his philosophy remains unchanged. For him, tennis is not just about producing better players. It's about helping individuals realize their potential in every sense. And in that space, where performance meets purpose, Bunt continues to make his mark.