Rybakina cruises, Pegula dominant to set up Miami showdown

Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula, two of the most in-form players on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz this season, set up a quarterfinal showdown at the Miami Open after both posted straight-set victories at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday.

Fifth-seeded Pegula, winner in Dubai last month, was first on court against No. 34 Jaqueline Cristian. The American did not face a single break point on her serve and converted four of 13 break-point chances to complete a 6-4, 6-1 win in 1 hour, 8 minutes.

"I thought I played really well today," Pegula said after her win. "I thought I served well, especially in the first set. Then I was able to return really well in the second set, and I was able to get that early break and just kind of hold on to that. I feel like I freed up a bit to return a little bit better going into the second, and I just kind of pressured her, and I felt like the last couple games went pretty quick. It seems like I was able to just keep that pressure on, so I'm happy with that today."

Pegula, who improved to 2-0 against Cristian, advanced to the Miami quarterfinals for the fifth consecutive year, becoming the first player to achieve the feat since Agnieszka Radwanska (2010-14). She is also only the third American in the tournament's history to reach five consecutive quarterfinals in Miami, after Chris Evert (1985-89) and Serena Williams (2001-05).

"I think I'm just playing good tennis," she added. "I think I'm playing pretty straightforward. I think these courts and the conditions always have suited my game here. That's why I tend to have good results here. I can win a lot of matches here because it plays fast and quick, and my ball kind of skids through the court, so when I'm able to be playing good tennis, taking it early, serving well, returning well, it definitely makes my life a little bit easier and a little bit tougher on my opponents, as long as I can kind of string it together. I think I've been playing good tennis this year, and it's just kind of showcasing on a surface that I like."

Later in the evening, third-seeded Rybakina, champion at the Australian Open in January, was equally impressive, not losing her serve in a 6-2, 6-2 win over Australian qualifier Talia Gibson in 1 hour, 4 minutes.

The win ended Gibson's impressive run in the Sunshine Double, where she became only the third player to reach the round of 16 at both Indian Wells and Miami in the same season as a qualifier or lucky loser, after Gisela Dulko (2004) and Varvara Gracheva (2023).

"I think overall I served well all the matches I played here and also all these important moments I was staying aggressive and was winning these key moments during the matches," Rybakina said of her run to the last eight. "So, for now, it has been working well."

Rybakina holds a 5-3 lead over Pegula in matches on the WTA Tour, including wins in their last four meetings over the past seven months.

"Definitely I need to serve well," Rybakina said of her next match. "That's my biggest weapon and try to be fresh, move well, because here it's a little bit faster than last match we played in Indian Wells. The ball doesn't bounce as much. So, it's a bit challenging, I would say, but, I will try to do my best and hopefully win this match."

"Played her a lot over the last, between finals, Australia, Indian Wells, now here again, but she's kind of the player to beat right now," Pegula said looking ahead to her next match. "She was a point away from winning Indian Wells, so between her and Aryna (Sabalenka), I think they're the two best players in the world right now when they're at their best and I'm just going to have to figure out something different that I can do to hopefully take it a little bit"