Shnaider adds second bag tag to prevent any mishaps with Pegula

Jessica Pegula accidentally took Diana Shnaider's bag to the court in Miami last week. To prevent that from happening again in Charleston, Shnaider has taken extra precautions.

There won't be any bag confusion between Jessica Pegula and Diana Shnaider in Charleston this week -- we don't think.

Last week in Miami, ahead of her Round of 32 doubles match, Jessica Pegula accidentally went to Court 7 at Hard Rock Stadium with Diana Shnaider's bag. In a panic, a WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz supervisor had to rush to the court to get Pegula her bag before the match started.

This week at the Credit One Charleston Open, to prevent any such mishaps, Shnaider has added a second bag tag.

"I put my name on it, another one, so it's never gonna happen again," the World No. 19 said with a laugh at Charleston Open media day. "But it was super random, because I was just walking around. [Coach Sascha Bajin] was calling me, saying, 'Hey, did you just take Jess' bag?' I said I don't have anyone's bag. My bag's in the locker room."

"...I'm like, 'What the hell is going on?' But then I got my bag. It was crazy. it was super fun. Me and Jess were laughing about it because her bag is huge and super heavy, and mine is much smaller and lighter."

Asked about the incident in Miami, Pegula said their lockers are next to each other, and their bags are similar. But the bags are clearly marked with their names, she further explained, so she has no idea how the mix-up occurred.

"That was my bad," the World No. 5 said in Miami. "I don't know what I was doing. ...The funniest part was seeing [WTA Tour supervisor] Pam [Whytcross] walk out carrying the bag. It was iconic. And then I was like, she probably wants to kill me right now. The umpire was like, 'I don't think this has ever happened before.'"

Shnaider and Pegula made the most of the moment, recording a selfie video together for the The Player's Box podcast -- though that only added to the confusion. Check out the video at the 2:20 mark below.

Shnaider, seeded seventh, will kick off her Charleston campaign on Tuesday against Katie Volynets.

Pegula, the top seed and defending champion in Charleston, will play Yulia Putintseva in her opener on Wednesday. She's also playing doubles, and will team with Asia Muhammad against good friend -- and podcast co-host -- Jennifer Brady and Erin Routliffe on Tuesday.