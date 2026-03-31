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WTA Foundation

Raquel Giscafre and Jane Stratton named Champions for Change

WTA Foundation
1m read 31 Mar 2026 1h ago
Champions for Change Check
WTA

Summary

As the BNP Paribas Open unfolded, Raquel Giscafre and Jane Stratton were recognized with the WTA Foundation’s Champions for Change Award, honoring their lasting influence on the sport well beyond their playing days.

While competition was heating up in Tennis Paradise, the WTA Foundation made sure to cast a spotlight on two women whose impact on the sport has transcended their own playing careers.  On March 7, two former players and WTA Tour tournament directors, Raquel Giscafre and Jane Stratton were honored as recipients of the WTA Foundation Champions for Change Award. Now in its sixth year, Champions for Change pays tribute to the impact of trailblazers and visionaries who, for more than 50 years, have made tennis the leading professional women’s sport worldwide.

Summary

As the BNP Paribas Open unfolded, Raquel Giscafre and Jane Stratton were recognized with the WTA Foundation’s Champions for Change Award, honoring their lasting influence on the sport well beyond their playing days.