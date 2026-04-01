'She's going to be an amazing mother': Bencic shows Jabeur love after win

Belinda Bencic offered encouragement, love and support to soon-to-be mom Ons Jabeur after her second-round win over Dayana Yastremska at the Credit One Charleston Open.

From one mom to another (future) mom.

Belinda Bencic had a sweet message for soon-to-be mom Ons Jabeur after her second-round win over Dayana Yastremska at the Credit One Charleston Open on Tuesday night.

"I'm very happy for her," Bencic said in her on-court interview after the 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3 victory. "We are texting sometimes and I'm glad she's doing well. She's going to be an amazing mother. I think it was her big dream to have a baby, and I think it's amazing that athletes choose their family as well as their career."

Few have balanced family and career better than Bencic, who won the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open just four months after returning from maternity leave, and less than a year after her daughter, Bella, was born. Bencic had Bella in her arms during that trophy presentation, and since then she's taken Bella all over the world as she's continued her rise up the PIF WTA Rankings. (She's currently No. 12 in the world.)

At her media day roundtable this week, Bencic again reiterated how important it is for her to have Bella around, and how fortunate she's been to continue competing at the highest level on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz without having to sacrifice time with her soon-to-be 2-year-old daughter.

"I choose to bring Bella to every tournament," Bencic said ahead of her opening-round match. "I spend so much time with her. I’m really grateful I have this opportunity, to have people around me that help me to do that, to be able to play and to bring Bella. Literally, I wake up to her every morning, I put her to sleep every night.

"It’s a huge privilege to do that and still be able to kind of continue in my job."

Bella is back with mommy again in Charleston this week, and she stole the show after adorably assuming ball girl duties during Bencic's practice session.

As for Jabeur, who last played at Wimbledon last year, she's due to give birth to her first child, a son, in April. Alongside her husband, Karim Kamoun, she revealed the pregnancy news in an Instagram video in November. The couple hugged and held a tiny Wilson racquet and a Wimbledon-branded onesie.

Bencic, who won the Charleston Open in 2022, will play 13th seed Sara Bejlek in the Round of 16 on Thursday.