WTA stars give their Disney Channel Mount Rushmore

Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, Peyton Stearns and Iva Jovic gave their Disney Channel Mount Rushmore at the Credit One Charleston Open, and Miley Cyrus and Hilary Duff were the two most popular picks.

WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz players at the Credit One Charleston Open have been on point all week, sharing everything from their favorite books to their most recent ChatGPT searches.

Now they're turning back the clock and giving their Disney Channel Mount Rushmore.

Top seed Jessica Pegula went old school with her picks, choosing Hannah Montana (played by Miley Cyrus), Raven-Symoné from That's So Raven, Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry from Sister, Sister and Lizzie McGuire (played by Hilary Duff).

Madison Keys also went with Cyrus and Duff, but she switched course with the other two, picking Selena Gomez -- best known on the Disney Channel for her leading role in Wizards of Waverly Place -- and the entire cast of High School Musical ("I feel like they are Disney," she said.)

Peyton Stearns chose Gomez and Cyrus, but veered towards animation for her final two, picking Stitch from Lilo & Stitch: The Series and Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians. (That was a Disney movie, not a Disney Channel original, but we looked it up and discovered that reruns of 101 Dalmatians: The Series aired on the Disney Channel -- so we'll let it slide.)

And Iva Jovic, 18, needed a minute to get the nostalgia gear going. ("It's been awhile since my Disney days," she said.) The Australian Open quarterfinalist went in a different direction than her countrywomen, picking Zendaya (who starred in K.C. Undercover), Dove Cameron from Liv and Maddie, anyone from the show Jessie and the duo of Cat Noir and Ladybug from Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir.

All four players are still in the draw at the WTA 500 tournament. On Wednesday, Stearns defeated Ashlyn Krueger 7-6 (8), 7-5 and Jovic beat Alycia Parks 6-3, 6-2 in her opener.

Pegula, the defending champion in Charleston, narrowly escaped Yulia Putintseva 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 later in the day, and Keys is kicking off her Charleston campaign against Donna Vekic on Wednesday evening.