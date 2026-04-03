Miami Open final sets all-time Tennis Channel viewership record

Aryna Sabalenka's win over Coco Gauff in the Miami Open final was the most-viewed women's match in Tennis Channel history. It broke the record set just two weeks earlier, when Sabalenka beat Elena Rybakina in the Indian Wells final.

History was made in Miami.

Not only did Aryna Sabalenka complete her sweep of the Sunshine Double -- becoming the first WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz player to do so since 2022, and just the fifth woman ever -- but the final set an all-time viewership record.

Tennis Channel has announced that Sabalenka's 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 win over Coco Gauff in the Miami Open final was the most-viewed women's match in the history of the network.

That broke Tennis Channel's previous record, set less than two weeks earlier, when Sabalenka saved a championship point against Elena Rybakina in the Indian Wells final. In arguably the match of 2026 to date, Sabalenka won 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6) to win her first BNP Paribas Open title.

"It's a dream," Sabalenka told wtatennis.com shortly after winning her second straight Miami Open title. "It's a dream that I'm living right now and honestly, I have no words because this is something that I would never, ever believe that I would be able to achieve."

The only other WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz players to complete the Sunshine Double are Steffi Graf (1994 and 1996), Kim Clijsters (2005), Victoria Azarenka (2016) and Iga Swiatek (2022).

Champions Reel: How Aryna Sabalenka won Miami 2026

Sabalenka is next scheduled to play the WTA 500 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, which begins on April 13. The World No. 1 has never won the title in Stuttgart, but is a four-time finalist.

The WTA 500 Credit One Charleston Open and WTA 250 Copa Colsanitas Colsubsidio in Bogota, Colombia are currently airing on Tennis Channel.