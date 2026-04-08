Ostapenko erases deficits in both sets to move past Eala in Linz

Jelena Ostapenko overcomes Alexandra Eala in a second-round match at Upper Austria Ladies Linz, securing a comeback victory after being down 1-5 in the second set. The Latvian's resilience and strong performance earned her a spot in the quarterfinals against Ruse.

In a battle between two of the game’s cleanest ball-strikers, Jelena Ostapenko came away with a hard-fought straight-sets win over the Philippines’ Alexandra Eala to move into the quarterfinals of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz on Wednesday.

The Latvian, champion here in 2024 and runner-up in 2019, had not beaten Eala in their two previous meetings on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz. Early on, it looked like the 20-year-old Filipina might continue her dominance in the matchup. Eala broke in the sixth game to lead 4-2 before Ostapenko won four consecutive games to take the opening set 6-4.

In the second set, Eala again took control, racing to a double-break lead at 5-1. She even held a set point in the eighth game, but Ostapenko, determined to turn the tide, reeled off six straight games to seal a 6-4, 7-5 victory in 1 hour, 43 minutes.

In the zone 😎@JelenaOstapenk8 pushes past Eala after being down 1-5 in the second set!#WTALinz pic.twitter.com/rT89hpnoRY — wta (@WTA) April 8, 2026

Both players earned nine break-point opportunities. Ostapenko, ranked No. 23 in the WTA PIF Rankings, converted six, while Eala, ranked 46th, managed four.

Ostapenko will next face Romania’s Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the quarterfinals. Ruse rallied from a set down to defeat Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, improving to 5-0 in their head-to-head meetings. Wednesday’s clash will mark the first career meeting between Ostapenko and Ruse, with a semifinal berth on the line.