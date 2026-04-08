WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Match Reaction

Ostapenko erases deficits in both sets to move past Eala in Linz

Match Reaction
1m read 08 Apr 2026 8h ago
Jelena Ostapenko, Linz 2026

Summary

Jelena Ostapenko overcomes Alexandra Eala in a second-round match at Upper Austria Ladies Linz, securing a comeback victory after being down 1-5 in the second set. The Latvian's resilience and strong performance earned her a spot in the quarterfinals against Ruse.

highlights

Ruse maintains perfect record against Yastremska to reach Linz quarters

03:00
Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Linz 2026

In a battle between two of the game’s cleanest ball-strikers, Jelena Ostapenko came away with a hard-fought straight-sets win over the Philippines’ Alexandra Eala to move into the quarterfinals of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz on Wednesday.

The Latvian, champion here in 2024 and runner-up in 2019, had not beaten Eala in their two previous meetings on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz. Early on, it looked like the 20-year-old Filipina might continue her dominance in the matchup. Eala broke in the sixth game to lead 4-2 before Ostapenko won four consecutive games to take the opening set 6-4.

In the second set, Eala again took control, racing to a double-break lead at 5-1. She even held a set point in the eighth game, but Ostapenko, determined to turn the tide, reeled off six straight games to seal a 6-4, 7-5 victory in 1 hour, 43 minutes.

Both players earned nine break-point opportunities. Ostapenko, ranked No. 23 in the WTA PIF Rankings, converted six, while Eala, ranked 46th, managed four.

Must See

Ostapenko will next face Romania’s Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the quarterfinals. Ruse rallied from a set down to defeat Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, improving to 5-0 in their head-to-head meetings. Wednesday’s clash will mark the first career meeting between Ostapenko and Ruse, with a semifinal berth on the line.

Summary

Jelena Ostapenko overcomes Alexandra Eala in a second-round match at Upper Austria Ladies Linz, securing a comeback victory after being down 1-5 in the second set. The Latvian's resilience and strong performance earned her a spot in the quarterfinals against Ruse.

highlights

Ruse maintains perfect record against Yastremska to reach Linz quarters

03:00
Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Linz 2026