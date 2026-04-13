A sit-down in Stuttgart: Eala on embracing stardom, Filipino passion and more

In a conversation at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, Alexandra Eala broke down her approach to balancing the "loud and proud" support of her fanbase with the composure needed to compete at the WTA level.

STUTTGART, Germany -- Stuttgart was one of those tournaments that captured the eye of World No. 45 Alexandra Eala when she saw online highlights.

She has yet to compete at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix while still navigating her first full year at the WTA Tour level, but will make her debut in Stuttgart against Leylah Fernandez in the first round.

On Sunday, wtatennis.com sat down Eala in Stuttgart, discussing her thoughts on the southwestern German town, embracing her stardom and more. Here are some of the the highlights of the conversation:

Welcome to Stuttgart. How were the travels from Linz, and how have the first few days here been?

Eala: I'm enjoying it so much. This tournament is actually a tournament I've seen so much online. It’s crazy when you're able to see something like on TV a lot, and you're able to see it in person, it finishes the puzzle. It's obviously a very prestigious tournament.

Reflecting on your journey and rise on the WTA Tour, you often say you take everything with a "spoonful of gratitude." Why do you think it's important to have that gratitude as you live the life of a professional athlete?

Eala: At this level, you're very much -- it does come with its struggles. Don't get me wrong. It's a demanding job -- but of course you’re treated very well, especially in individual sports, a lot of things are catered to you, and they have to be catered to you because that's how you succeed.

In my case, there's a lot of attention. There's a lot of attention from the media, a lot of exposure to the fans. I think sometimes it's a lot. And if you don't have that "spoonful of gratitude" or you don't have that guidance or that you don't have a clear idea of who you are or what you're going through, you can get lost in all these things.

Obviously you have a very great crowd following. I'm curious, with a fanbase as loud and proud as yours, how do you stay focused during the match, knowing in some ways you are representing them?

Eala: Being loud and proud, especially when it comes to cultures, is so important and us Filipinos, there are very few nationalities that I see are as loud and proud as us. There are just so many of us that I think it should be celebrated, that there's someone who's on the world stage, representing the Philippines.

I'm very proud to be able to do that for my country. Then again, it's about balance. I'm focused when I need to be focused. I'm very professional. It's my first year on tour, but I feel I'm able to handle these things really well. I know that if I don't put in the work, everything else won't follow, because it's you put in the work and then things will follow.

Where do you think the Filipinos' passion and love for professional sport for comes from?

Eala: The Filipinos, we are quite positive people. We're very fun or outgoing. I think we have a really, really strong sense of community. Even myself, when I see a Filipino out and about wherever in the world, I feel I'll know right away that they're Filipino.

Where you're from, I think is a really big part of who you are, and the culture that you surround yourself in or the culture that you come from, I think that's something that's shared within all Filipinos.

You had the chance to play in at the WTA 125 in Manila, the first time the tour held an event there. What was the experience like, and what was the significance to you in terms of the larger context of seeing tennis continue to grow in the Philippines?

Eala: It was an incredible experience for me. It was quite an emotional experience as well, being at home. I guess the last time I've been able to compete and sleep in my own bed was way back when. It was very emotional just because for me to be able to influence this in some capacity means so much to me just because growing up, there were never those opportunities locally. You'd always have the venture out and find it, also hence why I ventured out and found my opportunities when they arose.

I think it's a great platform or great stepping stone for the women, and athletes in general in the Philippines just because they're able to see the level first and they're able to experience it.

Ready for action in Stuttgart 💪 pic.twitter.com/lZ3lYYBe5H — wta (@WTA) April 13, 2026

With the 125, who knows, maybe that event will keep growing. It could be a goal for the Filipina tennis players to set like a realistic and professional goal to be able to play in a WTA event at home or all of these countries -- we're in Stuttgart, last week I was in Linz or in Miami. All of these people, all of these little girls and little boys are able to go with their families, see these top players, experience it, and then, it plants a dream.

Can you expand upon how you ventures out and found your opportunities, plus your initial interest in tennis?

Eala: Tennis in my family -- I was coached by my grandfather for the first 10 years of my 'career.' From 3.5 to 13 (years old), it was him and I was training every day with my brother.

He had also coached a couple of my older cousins, so it really started as a way for me to bond with him. Of course, my parents wanted -- I think sports as an extracurricular teaches you a lot of stuff. My parents would come with me and we would compete internationally.

We started obviously in Asia, and then we would go to Europe as well. America. Then I guess a big opportunity came when I won Les Petit (2018). I went with my dad. We were just there and we won it and Rafa Nadal Academy reached out to me, so that was a big thing. I moved to Spain at 13.

Random question, but I know you were just on the Player's Box podcast. What was your favorite moment and the experience of recording with fellow players on tour?

Eala: It was so funny. They’re such personalities and obviously amazing players. It’s so good to be able to kind of just like have those conversations with them, even whether it's about tennis or not. I think if you had told me that like five, 10 years ago, that I would be just like casually talking to Madison Keys or Jessica Pegula or some mixed doubles winners, you know, Grand Slam Champions, I'd be like, 'Oh my God, okay.'

My favorite part was definitely my "unforced error" because that happened and I like waited the whole week and a half to be able to tell them that.

Have you brushed up on your French at all?

Eala: Oh my goodness, no. But maybe by Roland Garros, it will be better (laughing).