Forehand success guides Fernandez to win over Eala in Stuttgart first round

Leylah Fernandez hasn't had the start to 2026 that she would've hoped for, but a straight-sets win over Alexandra Eala in Stuttgart on Tuesday might be exactly what the doctor ordered to help turn her season around.

The start of 2026 hasn’t gone according to plan for Leylah Fernandez. The Canadian arrived in Stuttgart with an uninspiring 4-9 record on the year, a far cry from her 2025 season, when she won multiple titles for the first time in her career.

Stuttgart: Scores | Draws | Order of play

But the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix offered a chance to reset -- and a sterling opportunity for just her second Top 50 win of the year -- in the form of a first-round meeting with Alexandra Eala, who, for all her early success, is still finding her footing on clay. It was an opportunity Fernandez didn’t waste. Behind a quick start and a forehand firing on all cylinders, she rolled to a 6-1, 6-4 victory in 1 hour and 29 minutes on Tuesday to reach the second round.

It was the first meeting between the two, giving Fernandez the early edge in their head-to-head. Here's how she got it done.

Fast start: After a quick hold to open the match, Fernandez featured some handy net play punctuated by a forehand winner to help set up her first break point. Eala saved that one, but Fernandez responded with another forehand winner to earn a second chance and converted for a 2-0 lead.

It was the first of five straight games Fernandez won to start the match before Eala finally got on the board at 5-1 with a backhand winner. Moments later, Fernandez served out the set after 36 minutes.

Fernandez again jumped ahead in the second set, breaking for 2-1. A backhand winner allowed her to back up the break with a hold for 3-1, an advantage she eventually stretched to 5-2. Eala briefly threatened one of her trademark comebacks, saving two match points and breaking for 5-3 before going up 0-30 as Fernandez tried to serve it out again at 5-4. But Fernandez found just enough to get across the finish line and closed out the straight-sets win.

Forehand success: For the most part, Fernandez had every part of her game working. She produced winners off the backhand wing and mixed in her drop shot effectively, especially in the second set. Ultimately, though, it was her forehand that paved the way for her fast start, and eventually, her victory.

She finished with 13 forehand winners, many on pivotal points. The first two earned her that opening break for 2-0. Another came at a key moment in the second set, giving her game point before she consolidated the break for 3-1 with a backhand winner.

Crosscourt or down the line, from the baseline or at the net, the shot held up throughout the match and guided her to a much-needed win to open her Stuttgart campaign.

Rising to the occasion 🔥@leylahfernandez brought the heat to defeat Eala in straight sets!#PorscheTennis pic.twitter.com/3NeAIPjXdi — wta (@WTA) April 14, 2026

What's next: A meeting with the winner of No. 5 seed Jasmine Paolini and Zeynep Sonmez now awaits. Fernandez leads the head-to-head with Paolini 3-2 overall, though Paolini holds a 2-1 edge in WTA Tour main-draw matches and has won the last two, including a straight-sets win on German soil on the grass in Bad Homburg last year. It continued a pattern of sorts, as none of their five meetings have gone three sets.

Meanwhile, Fernandez has yet to face Sonmez in her career.

More results from Stuttgart Day 2