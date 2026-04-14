From Eva Lys' thoughts on playing in her home country to Elina Svitolina's Ukrainian pride, here are the 10 best quotes from Stuttgart Media Day.

STUTTGART, Germany -- Media days at the 2026 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix are in the books. Several WTA stars went to the podium to address media and completed a variety of activities ahead of their opening match in Germany.

Eva Lys discussed playing in her home country while Iga Swiatek talked about her new coach and training in Mallorca. Plus, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina and Elina Svitolina also spoke to press.

Here are some of the top quotes from their pre-tournament press conferences:

"I feel like my court position is a strength in general. So for clay, this is one comment I get from so many players: 'How the hell are you staying that close to the baseline?'

-Lys on her court positioning, and why it's her strength, especially on clay

"One thing I noticed today, she holds the baseline really well. She stands really close. Doesn't really miss a lot from it. Strokes are super clean. She has a lot of potential."

-Gauff on practicing with Lys

"I don't really look at the points each tournament. I just know that I need to do well, at this point to come almost till the end of the tournament no matter what I play.

-Rybakina when asked about chasing Aryna Sabalenka's World No. 1 ranking

"It's not a sprint, it's a marathon. I would love to come to next tournaments and have this kind of mentality."

-Swiatek on how she's adjusted expectations with bringing on new coach Francisco Roig

"Playing for my country, playing Olympics or the team competitions, Billie Jean King Cup, is always special for me.

"The moment that stands out in my career is bringing the bronze medal from Tokyo, the first one in tennis for Ukraine. Just every time that I step on the court and seeing a Ukrainian flag next to me adds up a little bit more pressure, but it also motivates me every single day to do my very best."

-Svitolina on representing Ukraine

"I feel like home, which is great. We have a couple, but we don't have that many opportunities to play in Germany. Every time I come back....I really enjoy coming here."

-Lys on playing back on home soil

"I was already super motivated to come back and practice, especially at Rafa's academy because I felt like I could really grind there. I really missed that. I was already in my head a little bit thinking ahead."

-Swiatek on getting back on the court during her time off in Poland and training at the Rafa Nadal Academy

"Many Ukrainians -- more and more with Internet and with all the social media -- there are more Ukrainians aware what tennis is and when they can come and support us.

"Tennis in general is getting more popular over the years, and I feel with now six Ukrainians in the top 100 -- which is amazing for Ukrainian tennis -- I think people are starting to discover more the sport."

-Svitolina on growth of Ukranian tennis and fan support

"Anytime, that's the goal, is to peak at that tournament. That's the main motivation keeping that schedule, because it has worked well for me.

"I would love to do better here. The main thing I care about is Roland Garros and how I do there. That's the main reason for the motivation of that."

-Gauff about her scheduling choice of Stuttgart leading into the 1000s and Roland Garros

"It was some crazy matches there. Yulia (Putintseva) with Bianca (Andreescu), I just saw some highlights after, but it was very long match. I'm happy that also younger girls managed to play. I think it's great to be again in the final stages of Billie Jean King Cup."

-Rybakina on Kazakhstan's Billie Jean King Cup performance last week vs. Canada