Siegemund explains how the WTA Tour has changed since she first broke in

Laura Siegemund reflected on how much has changed on the WTA Tour since she first broke in in 2006, from the facilities to the food to the family-friendly atmosphere.

In two decades on the WTA Tour, Laura Siegemund has seen a lot.

New generations have come and gone, playing styles have evolved, technological advances have emerged, prize money has increased and tournaments have grown (or, in some cases, gone away).

Ahead of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, the 38-year-old reflected on how tour life is different now than it was when she first broke onto the scene. It's a fitting place for the World No. 51 to reminisce, as she's from Metzingen -- about a half hour outside of Stuttgart -- and she won the title here back in 2017.

One of the first things that came to mind when thinking back to her earlier years was how much facilities have improved. The food, too, has stepped up a level and is consistently excellent, regardless of tournament size or prestige.

"I think it has gotten even more professional in many senses," Siegemund said. "Even at 250s, you have very good food. You have a gym. The game has gotten much more athletic, so everybody's hitting the gym. Everybody needs certain equipment, and that's provided even in the lower-level events -- not just in a 1000 or 500."

Siegemund also noted that the tour has gotten much more family-friendly, taking great care to cater to moms and kids and ensure that their needs are properly and comfortably met.

"We've taken care of female players being able to have a family and travel with the kids," she said. "There is a setup, especially at the Slams. But also in other tournaments, there is a structure for that. So on many different levels -- for off-court stuff, but also the on-court stuff, [because] we need to have our highest performance every day. That level is certainly elevated."

Additionally, Siegemund observed how well-rounded players have become over the years, paying very close attention to their nutrition and consistently traveling with fitness coaches. And she's not just talking about those in the Top 50.

"Even the lower-ranked players are really taking care of themselves across the whole spectrum," she said.

Siegemund is off to a good start in Stuttgart, her 13th time playing the tournament. She came from a set down to beat lucky loser Viktoriya Tomova 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1 on Monday, and will next play third-seeded Iga Swiatek in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.