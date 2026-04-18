Muchova overcomes Svitolina to reach second final of 2026 in Stuttgart

World No. 12 Karolina Muchova advanced to her second final of 2026, defeating Elina Svitolina in three sets at the Stuttgart semifinals. She'll face Elena Rybakina in the championship.

STUTTGART, Germany -- Make that two finals in 2026 for World No. 12 Karolina Muchova. Defeating fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, the Czech has advanced to the final of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

Stuttgart: Scores | Draws | Order of play

Just like she did yesterday vs. Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals, Muchova overcame an opponent she had yet to conquer, besting Svitolina for the first time in four tries. Muchova will now play for her third career title and second championship this season, two months after her WTA 1000 title at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open. She'll face Elena Rybakina in the final.

Muchova's blazing start

In their first meeting on clay, Muchova wasted no time getting off to a fast start, notching two breaks and holding serve en route to a quick 3-0 lead in just nine minutes. Svitolina struggled early, particularly on her forehand, often sailing shots long. During Muchova's first serve game, the Czech showcased one of her common plays throughout the match -- a serve and immediate sprint to the net to finish the point with a high-percentage shot.

"I thought it was working, so I was trying to -- that's what exactly happened in the second set," Muchova said to press. "I think I kind of start to play the way she likes to play and play the long rallies.

"Then I just realized, 'okay, I have to again be more aggressive and try to approach the net or change the rhythm.' I think that's the way that it's good for me to play against her."

Often, Muchova would elect that strategy on game points, or Svitolina's break-point opportunities. Comparing the first and second sets, Svitolina had just one break point chance in the first, which she converted, but after, the two traded holds the rest of the way as Muchova won the first set, the first time she's done that against the Ukrainian.

25 points later, Svitolina gets her breakthrough

The second set, specifically the second game however, was full of break-point chances -- arguably Svitolina's turning point and the game of the match without question. Simply by the numbers, the game had 10 deuces and 25 total points, of which Svitolina had seven-break point opportunities while Muchova had four game points.

Muchova saved six of the break points, a couple of times with the dash to the net strategy, but once Muchova's forehand sailed long on the final point, a fist pump -- and partially a sigh of relief -- was shown by Svitolina, who built off that 2-0 lead in the second set. Svitolina, who found a rhythm with fewer errors, amassed to a 5-1 lead, and though conceding a break, she got it right back to send the match to a deciding third.

"It was a tough battle today, I feel we played some really good tennis," Svitolina said. "All the sets were really competitive and happy with the way I could some wins here in Stuttgart and nice to start on a positive note for clay-court season."

The decider

In 2026, Svitolina entered Saturday's semifinal with a perfect 6-0 record in third sets, though this was her first final set in the tournament. As for Muchova, she came into the match with a 7-1 mark in third sets, with the lone defeat in the Australian Open fourth round to Gauff, who the Czech beat in three sets in Friday's quarterfinals.

It felt whoever got the first break would be in full command of the match. Within the first four service games, each player had a game where they held serve at love, consistently trading holds. Level at 3-3 on Svitolina's serve, Muchova had a prime chance for the break after Svitolina missed a forehand with open space, setting up double break point. However, Svitolina came in the clutch and won four consecutive points to hold.

But eventually Muchova would get the crucial break. Two games later at 4-4, Muchova cleverly brought Svitolina to the net with a drop shot, and set up a backhand lob that Svitolina could only watch land in play behind her, creating a break point. This time, Muchova converted, with a ripping forehand off Svitolina's second serve and guaranteeing herself a chance to serve for the match, which she capitalized on at love.

"Very tough and physical match against Elina," Muchova said. "I'm very pleased with the way I handled myself at the end of the third set when it was 4-4 with that break, and that I was able to finish it off."