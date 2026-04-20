Laureus Awards: Sabalenka has 'goosebumps' after Sportswoman of the Year win

Aryna Sabalenka, the World No. 1, was named Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year for her stellar 2025 season. She joins a prestigious list of winners, including four other WTA players, of the award all-time. Carlos Alcaraz was named World Sportsman of the Year.

There's not a lot that leaves Aryna Sabalenka speechless -- but the World No. 1 was almost at a loss for words when she added another prize to her rapidly-expanding trophy case. On Monday night in Madrid, the World No. 1 became the fifth player from the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz to ever be named Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year.

Celebrated for her 2025 season that saw her win the US Open and hold the top spot in the PIF WTA Rankings for the entire 52-week year, Sabalenka was presented her trophy by track and field great Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and tennis legend Boris Becker, and admitted to having "goosebumps" as she joined a roll of honor that includes not just Jennifer Capriati, Justine Henin, Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, but also Simone Biles, Fraser-Pryce, Annika Sörenstam and Lindsey Vonn.

"When I see the list of winners from previous years, it makes me feel a little bit crazy to know that my name is going to be next to those legends -- those athletes that I watched, I looked up to -- but also, a little bit emotional ... and speechless right now. This is big," she said.

"In all the sports, there are so many great strong, powering, inspiring women who do incredible, inspiring things, and to receive this award means a lot."

Sabalenka's victory over nominees Aitana Bonmati (soccer, Spain), Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (track and field, U.S.), Faith Kipyegon (track and field, Kenya), Katie Ledecky (swimming, U.S.) and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (track and field, U.S.) was part of a big night for tennis overall.

Five-time Sportsman of the Year honoree Novak Djokovic co-hosted the event with Olympic skiing champion Eileen Gu, and Sabalenka's top-ranked counterpart on the ATP Tour, Carlos Alcaraz, was named Sportsman of the Year -- beating out rival Jannik Sinner among others.

While Amanda Anisimova lost out on the Comeback of the Year honor to Rory McIlroy, she wowed on the red carpet -- just ask Eva Lys -- and Aleandra Eala and Jasmine Paolini also attended the star-studded evening.

After winning the Sunshine Double in Indian Wells and Miami last month, Sabalenka returns to action at the Mutua Madrid Open this week, where she is both the defending and a three-time tournament champion overall. She takes a 12-match winning streak into Madrid hoping to win the clay-court WTA 1000 title for a record-setting fourth time.