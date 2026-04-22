Inside Cristina Bucsa's rise to Spain's top-ranked singles player

With a deep run in Hong Kong to her first career singles title in Mérida, here's an inside look of how Cristina Bucsa rose to the Spanish No. 1 ahead of her clay season's start in Madrid.

MADRID -- At the end of the 2025 season on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, Cristina Bucsa's run to her first career tour-level final at Hong Kong in October had put her on the doorstep of a big breakthrough.

With the second-place finish, where she lost to World No. 10 Victoria Mboko, as well as a semifinal run at a 125 event in Limoges, France, Bucsa moved from No. 68 to No. 50 in the PIF WTA Rankings ahead of her 2026 season start in Brisbane. Results-wise, the Australian and Middle East swings were difficult for Bucsa, advancing no further than the second round in any event that pushed her back outside the top 60.

But come the Sunshine swing with a change of scenery to Mérida, Mexico, the Moldova-born Spaniard found her breakthrough, first-career singles tour-level championship at the Mérida Open, becoming Spain's No. 1 WTA singles player.

Bucsa, who also earned for first top 10 victory over Jasmine Paolini at the tournament, rose to World No. 31, before cracking the top 30 a week later.

"It was my first 500 tournament win in singles, so very happy, very proud of myself and I was working that week and that was a big achievement," said Bucsa -- who also won the doubles title in Mérida -- in an interview with wtatennis.com.

Champions Reel: How Cristina Bucsa won Merida 2026

In Madrid, she'll have a bye into the second round, just the second time at a WTA 1000 event as she did in Miami. She's poised to begin her clay season on a high note, after fully recovering from a right-hip injury that forced her to retire from her opening match in Miami vs. Yuliia Starodubtseva.

Check out more from wtatennis.com's conversation with Bucsa ahead of her return to the Mutua Madrid Open:

With your rise into the top 30, you have become Spain's No. 1 ranked WTA singles player. Representing a country with such strong history of players, can you share your thoughts on becoming the top ranked player in Spain?

It's always an honor to be the first-seeded tennis player in Spain. It means a lot to me and also so much warm feeling and also support from the crowd, I think will be special here in Madrid.

We're now in Madrid Can you talk about your excitement to be playing like your own tournament?

I mean, always, it's gonna be exciting. But, you know, after my injury, I'm coming back more stronger because I had three or four weeks off being at home.

That was great work for me, but I did it so -- I hadn’t [seen] my mom, like in six months or something like that. She gave me a lot of energy. I'm very excited and very confident to be here in Madrid and to play my first clay tournament.

You mentioned the injury you picked up in Miami. How was the recovery from that, and how are you feeling?

Very well. I did some great treatment and recovered at 100%, I'm ready for Madrid.

Circling back to spending time with your mom. What did you do together during your time off and is she going to come see you play?

We live in Cantabria, this province. We went to the beach, to mountains, very different locations where we can spend time together.

She's here. She took some holidays. And yeah, she's going to be here for two weeks.

Now the tour is in outdoor clay for a good stretch between Madrid and Roland Garros. I'm curious, is clay your favorite surface?

No, it's grass [laughing].

Interesting. Adjusting to the clay, obviously, it's a very unique surface. What do you think you need to adjust to it regarding your game?

It's about to be a little more consistent with the game when I'm playing. Also, I use more my drop shots right here. Here in Madrid, there is a little bit of altitude, so I can use my serve and volley as well.