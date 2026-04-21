Best of Madrid media day: Sabalenka eyes title defense, top quotes and more

Fresh off a historic Sunshine Double sweep, Aryna Sabalenka is back to defend her title in Madrid. From her tournament's outlook to fellow WTA stars' top quotes, here's the best from Madrid's media day.

MADRID -- Fresh off a Sunshine Double sweep and Miami Open title defense, WTA Driven by Mercedes-Benz World. No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will now begin her clay-court season eyeing to defend her 2025 Madrid crown.



The Spanish capital has been a historically successful city for Sabalenka, who’s reached the final four out of the past five editions with three championships in 2021, 2023 and 2025. She dropped only one set all tournament last year.



"I’m always excited to come back to Madrid to feel the atmosphere in the stadium and I think that's the key," Sabalenka said during Tuesday's media day. "And the food is incredible. So that's all I care [about]. Support and food,” Sabalenka laughed.



In past years, Sabalenka has begun her clay court season in Stuttgart, playing the event from 2021-25, reaching the final four times in that span. However, she withdrew from this year’s tournament citing an injury, in an effort to prioritize her physical health and a strategic scheduling.

"It was really sad for me to skip Stuttgart," Sabalenka said during Madrid media day. "Ideal plan is maybe open up the schedule a little but more, to stay healthier, to be more ready to show my best tennis in each tournament I play.

"This season, my body [has] been on-and-off, I had to take some time to recover, do the right thing for my body, and that's why this year looks a little bit with less tournaments."

As she's gotten settled to the red clay courts of Madrid, Sabalenka's return to city has already gotten off to a hot start. Monday, she was named Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year, becoming the fifth WTA player to receive the honor.

"This is super crazy for me to think that my name is going to be next to names with the winners of the previous years," Sabalenka said. "It's an incredible achievement, right now across every sport.

"There's so many really strong, powerful and inspiring women doing incredible things. To get this award, I'm speechless and super honored."

The best quotes of Madrid media day

"Yes, bro, it's so annoying. I just want to see what's the celebrity tea, not the tea on tour because I already know it."

-Coco Gauff on if she shows up on her own social media algorithms

"It was quite an experience. I wouldn't say it was very positive, but a lot of tears and a lot of soup so it's OK."

-Victoria Mboko on recovering from recent wisdom teeth surgery

"I found a new hobby for myself. Diamond paintings got really popular. So I bought four already, and I finished three."

-Mirra Andreeva on a recently discovered hobby

"I think she's a great player and she's a fighter. She moves really well on the court. She has a very strong serve, and overall her backhand is really good. I think her strength is that she's very fast on the court and she leads the game well too."

-Elena Rybakina on Gauff after practicing together Tuesday

"I love being asked that question. That was crazy. I just saw the highlights when I woke up and it was a crazy game. Can't believe it, but go Sabres. I'm excited for them."

-Jessica Pegula on the Buffalo Sabres' 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins

"I like sliding, especially now here, the clay is very smooth and very comfortable to do it. I really enjoy clay courts. For me I was growing up on it. It brings back to good times and childhood."

-Elina Svitolina on if she enjoys sliding

"The technique is kind of weird. They say it looks like I'm cutting something, like a jamón here in Spain. That's what they say that's what it looks like."

-Oksana Selekhmeteva in a chat with wtatennis.com about her backhand slice

"I met Beatrice Vio. She's an Italian fencer. I wanted to meet her since a long time. Of course, I knew her, but not in person, so it was nice to chat with her."



"I don't know, maybe. I can try, but it's not easy to set everything [laughing]"

-Jasmine Paolini on meeting a favorite athlete of hers at the Laureus Awards, and if she would try fencing

"It's always an honor to be the first-seeded tennis player in Spain. It means a lot to me and also so much warm feeling. Also support from the crowd, I think it will be special here in Madrid."

-Cristina Bucsa on becoming Spain's No. 1 in an upcoming story on wtatennis.com. Stay tuned